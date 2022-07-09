One-time Ferrari worth R$160 million is destroyed in historic event

Last weekend’s Le Mans Classic event was marked by a very costly incident for a one-of-a-kind Ferrari, the 250 SWB Breadvan. The model is worth no less than US$ 30 million (about R$ 160 million at the current price) and was destroyed in the first of two chicanes of the great Mulsanne straight of the historic French track of Le Mans.

The 31-year-old driver got out of the car unharmed after the crash, but from what you can see from the accident video – which only captures the end of the crash – the model was pretty much destroyed. Surely the car will need a lot of repairs to get back on track.

The passenger door was ripped off, the front was badly dented and the front bumper was also badly damaged. However, this isn’t the first time this one-of-a-kind Ferrari has been in an accident: in 2015, the 250 SWB Breadvan collided with a $7.5 million Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe, with far less damage than seen. here.

It is unknown where the model will be repaired, but to race this car on a track like Le Mans, the owner certainly has the money to repair it.

