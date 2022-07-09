Only until Sunday! TudoAzul offers up to 30% discount on airline tickets

O AllBlue is offering up 30% discount in redeeming domestic air tickets. The offer – valid until Sunday (10) – is exclusive to holders of Azul Itaucard cards.

discounts

30% discount – for customers who have an active Blue Itaucard Infinite card;

20% discount – for customers who have an active Blue Itaucard Platinum card;

15% discount – for customers who have an active Blue Itaucard Gold card;

12% discount – for customers who have an active Azul Itaucard Internacional card.

Promotion dates

Redemption period: 07/08/2022 to 07/10/2022;

Flight period: 07/08/2022 to 07/31/2022 and 02/01/2023 to 05/30/2023 *

*ANDexcept in the periods from 02/16/2023 to 02/27/2023, 04/05/2023 to 04/10/2023, 04/20/2023 to 04/21/2023, 04/23/2023 to 04/24/ 2023, 04/28/2023 to 04/29/2023 and 05/01/2023 to 05/02/2023.

How to participate

To participate, it’s simple! You just need to be logged into your account and follow the steps below.

Search for tickets by points on the Azul website; Check if your flight dates are eligible for the offer; and Confirm that the discount has been applied automatically.

Rescue example

Check below an example of redemption for those who have the Blue Itaucard Platinum card. Note that the ticket costs 11,000 points each way, however, with the 20% discount, it costs 8,800 points.

Porto Alegre (POA) vs Florianopolis (FLN)

Comment

This may be a good opportunity for holders of Azul Itaucard cards who wish to redeem at home within the period of the promotion. The current offer is even better than the 20% discount on tickets earlier this month.

Thinking of taking advantage? Go to the promotion page.