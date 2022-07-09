Osasco registers first case of “monkey smallpox” – DIÁRIO DA REGIÃO

Between Monday and Tuesday, the São Paulo State Department of Health confirmed 24 new cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 77.

The capital of São Paulo concentrates the majority of cases, with 69 confirmations. The other cases are in Indaiatuba (2), Cajamar (1), Itapevi (1), Osasco (1), Santo André (1), São Bernardo do Campo (1) and Vinhedo (1).

Symptoms of Monkey Smallpox

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that the vast majority of cases have presented with a rash, in addition to fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache.

Monkeypox duration

Symptoms tend to appear five to 21 days after infection, and most people recover without complications.

What is known so far is that about 10% of patients were admitted for treatment or isolation, and only one patient was admitted to the ICU.

Monkey pox transmission

According to the WHO, the disease is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, it can also occur through contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets or by particles from the breath. (with free turnstile and State Health Department).