Outside Globo, André Marques buys valuable pickup truck to sell meat

Away from Globo after 27 years, André Marques is getting ready to tour Brazil selling meat. The presenter and businessman bought a pickup truck and intends to travel around the country with his luxury butcher shop.

On his Instagram, André published a video of the powerful, which even bears his signature. “Anxious. World, here I come! Shall we cook with me around?” he wrote in the post’s caption.

andre marques 4

André Marques is out of Globo reproduction

andre marques 3andre marques 3

The presenter worked at the station for 17 years.Reproduction / Instagram

andre marques 2

He announced his departure this Monday (30/5)

andre marques on the edgeandre marques on the edge

Marques remains in charge of É de Casa until July 2Reproduction / Instagram

André Marques recording for No Limiteandremarques-nolimit

He said he will now follow old dreamsReproduction / Instagram

André MarquesAndré Marques

André made it clear that the decision to leave Globo was by mutual agreementReproduction / Instagram

0

According to a report by the Extra portal, the vehicle costs approximately R$ 280 thousand. André Marques’ idea is to get to know new cultures and cuisines and write content for the web.

The presenter announced his departure from TV in May. At Globo, he started in 1995 as an actor, playing Mocotó for six seasons of Malhação, being one of the longest-lived characters in the teen soap opera. He said goodbye on July 2, in his last É de Casa.

“I grew up at Globo, made lifelong friendships, operated on my stomach, a big change in my life! A beautiful relationship with Globo. I’m just gratitude”, wrote Marques in a post on Instagram.

“The fact is that my love, respect and our history together no one will erase! The doors remain open for both sides”, continued the presenter.

