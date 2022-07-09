Outside Globo, André Marques will tour Brazil selling meat | Column Fábia Oliveira

Away from Globo after 27 years, André Marques already has plans to return to work, but this time away from the small screen. The 42-year-old presenter will take a road trip across the country with his meat shop.

According to the newspaper Extra, the actor’s idea is to get to know new cultures and cuisines, in addition to recording content for the web. To put the adventure into practice, Marques acquired a Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport Pickup, which costs around R$280,000.

On his Instagram, André published a video of the powerful, which even bears his signature. “Anxious. World, here I come! Shall we cook with me around?” he wrote in the post’s caption.

The presenter owns two meat boutiques in Rio. The stores offer exotic meats, as well as beer and wines. The company, with a share capital of R$ 1.6 million, was founded in 2012 and has Ricardo Baroni as a partner, according to the Extra newspaper.

André announced his departure from Globo in May this year. He began his career at the network in 1995 as an actor, playing Mocotó during six seasons of “Malhação”.

His last work on TV was as one of the presenters of “É de Casa”. He said goodbye to the attraction last Saturday (2), due to the change in the morning’s presenters.

“I grew up at Globo, made lifelong friendships, operated on my stomach, a big change in my life. I had a beautiful relationship with Globo. I’m just gratitude. And after these almost 30 years of a happy, faithful and loving marriage… we talked a lot, and in common agreement, we decided to separate on paper (laughs)”, wrote the actor on his social networks when saying goodbye to the network.