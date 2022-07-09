Palmeiras exceeds net revenue forecast with box office for 2022

The 5-0 victory over Cerro Porteño, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, not only guaranteed Palmeiras’ qualification to the quarter-finals of the tournament, but also surpassed the net revenue forecast for the games of the entire 2022 season. club reached R$ 27.7 million and the budget forecast had an estimate of R$ 27.5 million for home matches throughout the year.

The goal was reached in seven months and with 23 appointments so far, 21 of them at Allianz Parque and another two at Arena Barueri. Alviverde had to leave the house in the clashes against Corinthians (Brazilian) and Juazeirense (Brazil Cup) due to concerts at the stadium. It is worth remembering that the final of the Campeonato Paulista, against São Paulo, had reduced capacity for the same reason for the aforementioned absences.

The value will go up considerably soon. That’s because, next Thursday (14) Palmeiras welcomes São Paulo for the return match of the round of 16 Copa do Brasil and, on August 10, has the duel against Atlético-MG, for the quarter-finals of Libertadores. . Choque-Rei will be played with a single crowd and the club can sell all tickets. On match days, Allianz Parque’s maximum capacity is 43,000 spectators.

The attendance record, including Allianz Parque and the former Palestra Italia, took place in Palmeiras’ 3-2 triumph over Vitória, in the game that marked the delivery of the 2018 Brazilian champion trophy: 41,256 people.

Considering the current scenario, Palmeiras will still play at least 13 more games as home team in 2022. There are 11 matches for the Brazilian Championship, in addition to one for the Copa do Brasil and another for Libertadores. The number can reach up to 17, if Abel Ferreira’s team advances in the cups.

The season runs until November and Verdão will need to leave home due to events at Allianz. In October, for example, the band Coldplay will play six shows at the stadium and Alviverde may need to leave the house even in an eventual decision of the Copa do Brasil.

