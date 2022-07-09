Palpitão Combate: Rafael Fiziev is favorite against Dos Anjos | combat

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Palpitão Combate: Rafael Fiziev is favorite against Dos Anjos | combat 1 Views

This Saturday’s UFC highlights a decisive lightweight duel in Las Vegas. For Palpitão Combate, however, the result should not be positive for Brazil. Ten of the 12 guesses believe in the victory of the Kyrgyz Rafael Fiziev over the Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos in the main event.

Caio Borralho, Rafael Fiziev and Said Nurmagomedov are favorites in this Saturday’s UFC — Photo: Infoesporte

Another Brazilian, Douglas D’Silva, is also not a favorite in his fight against Russian Said Nurmagomedov, for bantamweight. Caio Borralho, on the other hand, has an advantage in his predictions over Armen Petrosyan, in a fight valid for the middleweight.

Check out the editorial’s guesses below:

Every journalist’s guess

Dos Anjos vs FizievBorralho vs PetrosyanD’Silva vs NurmagomedovVanderaa x ShermanJohnson x MullarkeyCalvillo x Nunes
Adriano AlbuquerquefizievembankmentNurmagomedovVanderaaMullarkeycalvillo
Ana HissaFrom AngelsembankmentD’SilvaVanderaaJohnsonNunes
Bernardo EdlerfizievPetrosyanNurmagomedovVanderaaJohnsonNunes
Felipe BragafizievPetrosyanNurmagomedovVanderaaMullarkeycalvillo
Gleidson VengafizievembankmentNurmagomedovVanderaaMullarkeyNunes
Klima PessanhafizievembankmentNurmagomedovVanderaaMullarkeycalvillo
Luciano AndradefizievembankmentNurmagomedovVanderaaMullarkeycalvillo
Marcelo RussiofizievembankmentNurmagomedovVanderaaMullarkeycalvillo
Marcos Luca ValentimfizievPetrosyanD’SilvaVanderaaJohnsoncalvillo
Raphael MarinhofizievembankmentNurmagomedovVanderaaMullarkeycalvillo
Rômulo SardinhafizievembankmentNurmagomedovVanderaaMullarkeyNunes
Zeca AzevedoFrom AngelsembankmentD’SilvaVanderaaMullarkeyNunes

UFC Dos Anjos x Fiziev service

O Combat transmits the “UFC Dos Anjos vs Fiziev” live and exclusively this Saturday from 18:45 (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 19h, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

Six star fights at UFC 276

Six guessers scored seven points at UFC 276, thanks to five hits and two main fights. Some changes through classification, but the lead goes with the editor Marcelo Russiofirst of the 2022 season to reach 100 points.

UFC Dos Anjos vs Fiziev: A duel between namesakes at lightweight you can only watch it live in the match! — Photo: Infoesporte

UFC Dos Anjos vs Fiziev: A duel between namesakes at lightweight you can only watch it live in the match!

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Wimbledon has unexpected endings in the hundred years of its center court – 08/07/2022 – Marina Izidro

When Wimbledon organizers announced the exclusion of Russians and Belarusians from this edition of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved