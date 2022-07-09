Palpitão Combate: Rafael Fiziev is favorite against Dos Anjos | combat

This Saturday’s UFC highlights a decisive lightweight duel in Las Vegas. For Palpitão Combate, however, the result should not be positive for Brazil. Ten of the 12 guesses believe in the victory of the Kyrgyz Rafael Fiziev over the Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos in the main event.
Caio Borralho, Rafael Fiziev and Said Nurmagomedov are favorites in this Saturday’s UFC — Photo: Infoesporte
Another Brazilian, Douglas D’Silva, is also not a favorite in his fight against Russian Said Nurmagomedov, for bantamweight. Caio Borralho, on the other hand, has an advantage in his predictions over Armen Petrosyan, in a fight valid for the middleweight.
Check out the editorial’s guesses below:
Every journalist’s guess
|Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
|Borralho vs Petrosyan
|D’Silva vs Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa x Sherman
|Johnson x Mullarkey
|Calvillo x Nunes
|Adriano Albuquerque
|fiziev
|embankment
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|calvillo
|Ana Hissa
|From Angels
|embankment
|D’Silva
|Vanderaa
|Johnson
|Nunes
|Bernardo Edler
|fiziev
|Petrosyan
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Johnson
|Nunes
|Felipe Braga
|fiziev
|Petrosyan
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|calvillo
|Gleidson Venga
|fiziev
|embankment
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|Nunes
|Klima Pessanha
|fiziev
|embankment
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|calvillo
|Luciano Andrade
|fiziev
|embankment
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|calvillo
|Marcelo Russio
|fiziev
|embankment
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|calvillo
|Marcos Luca Valentim
|fiziev
|Petrosyan
|D’Silva
|Vanderaa
|Johnson
|calvillo
|Raphael Marinho
|fiziev
|embankment
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|calvillo
|Rômulo Sardinha
|fiziev
|embankment
|Nurmagomedov
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|Nunes
|Zeca Azevedo
|From Angels
|embankment
|D’Silva
|Vanderaa
|Mullarkey
|Nunes
UFC Dos Anjos x Fiziev service
O Combat transmits the “UFC Dos Anjos vs Fiziev” live and exclusively this Saturday from 18:45 (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 19h, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.
Six star fights at UFC 276
Six guessers scored seven points at UFC 276, thanks to five hits and two main fights. Some changes through classification, but the lead goes with the editor Marcelo Russiofirst of the 2022 season to reach 100 points.
