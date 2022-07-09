Pantanal: actor and composer launches official version of the soundtrack of the 9 pm plot: “do you recognize this song?!”

This Friday (8), at noon, Gabriel Sater shook the web with the launch of storm nighta track that is already part of the soundtrack of the soap opera wetland. At 9 pm plotthe song rocks the romance between Trinity, Gabriel’s characterit’s from Irma (Camila Morgado). Listen to the song below:

The full version of storm night is available on social media. Gabrieland will be part of the main audio platforms from the day July 24th. The musical production and arrangements are authored by the artist himself. actor and songwriter Gabriel Saterand its producer, João Gaspar.

the son of Almir Sater also composed Indian lovea version produced in partnership with João Carlos Martins for the young couple wetland: Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). The theme song recorded more than 1 million runs on the main audio platforms in just 20 days, and reached around 700k views of the clip in 12 days.

storm night and Indian love are part of the production Fennelnew success of Gabriel Sater, with launch scheduled for the second half of this year. In social networks, the Pantanal actor celebrated the launch: “Do you recognize this song?! We got it my dear people! We anticipate the release of the single “NIGHT OF TEMPESTADE” which is now exclusively available on my Youtube channel. This is the song that Xeréu Trindade composed and always plays for his princess Irma, in Pantanal soap opera.”said Gabriel Sater.