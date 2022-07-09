‘Pantanal’: after separation, Maria Bruaca goes into an outbreak and runs away

Isabel Teixeira is Maria Bruaca in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will go into an outbreak after separating from Tenório (Murilo Benício). It all starts when he finds out that she cheated on him with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). As revenge, the farmer will decide to take his entire second family to the Pantanal.

After that, Maria will come to shoot Tenorio and then leave the house. For a while no one will know where she is, but then people will know she is living in a shack. Alcides, who has fled to José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, will talk about it with Muda (Bella Campos).

– Are you sure she’s there in the hut? – he will ask.

– I have… Zefa who saw it and told me – Muda will answer.

– What’s she doing in that boat?

– That I don’t know… I only know that this river is going up and down… They’re calling her Maria Chalanêra already – the girl will finish.

