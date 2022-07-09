‘Pantanal’: Gabriel Sater releases official version of Trindade and Irma’s theme song, ‘Noite de Tempestade’; listen | wetland

That’s cute! This Friday, Gabriel Sater left the social networks agitated with the launch of “Storm Night” , a track that already integrates the soundtrack of Pantanal. The song is the theme of the novel by Trindade, her character in the nine o’clock plot, and by Irma (Camila Morgado). Listen to a snippet below:

The full version of “Storm Night” is available on Gabriel’s social media, who will make the song available for streaming on July 24th. The musical production and arrangements were made by Gabriel Sater himself, who is Almir’s son, and his award-winning producer and partner João Gaspar.

The launch comes in the package of “Indian love”, version by Gabriel Sater and João Carlos Martins for the track that is the theme of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in Pantanal. O track recorded over 1 million plays on streaming in just 20 days and almost 700 thousand views of the clip in just 12 days.

Both “Noite de Tempestade” and “Amor de Índio” are part of the tracklist of “Erva Doce”, Gabriel Sater’s new album, scheduled for release in the second half of 2022.

