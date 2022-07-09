Paraguayans found in a situation analogous to slavery had cell phones confiscated and slept in a windowless room in RJ | Rio de Janeiro

In all, 24 workers — 23 Paraguayans and 1 Brazilian — were attracted by the promise of working in a clothing factory, with a salary of BRL 3,000 per month and a further BRL 500 in food benefits.

The foreigners left the capital Asunción and traveled by bus to São Paulo.

Afterwards, they took another bus to Rio de Janeiro and went straight to a warehouse in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada.

Lost in time, they don’t know for sure the day they arrived.

Still in São Paulo, personal cell phones were confiscated, and they no longer spoke to their family.

In those three months, they only received about R$500 and slept on the second floor of the shed, in airless, windowless rooms. Nor could they leave the factory.

1 of 1 Paraguayan cigarette production plant in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense (RJ) — Photo: Reproduction Paraguayan cigarette production plant in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense (RJ) — Photo: Reproduction

Reporter: Did you leave here?

Worker: No, no, no

Reporter: Have you ever received any money?

Worker: Poquitinho

Reporter: How much, do you know?

Worker: BRL 500

Reporter: R$500 in three months?

Worker: In three months

Reporter: And you, all this time, didn’t talk to your family?

Worker: No

Reporter: Did they take your cell phone?

Worker: No cell phone, no cell phone

Another worker says they were banned from leaving the site.

Reporter: Can you leave this shed anytime you want?

Worker: No

Reporter: No?

Worker: No

Reporter: Can you go for a walk?

Worker: No

Reporter: Do you know anything about Rio de Janeiro?

Worker: Nothing

Reporter: Since you arrived, have you been here inside this shed?

Worker: I’m

Reporter: Did you get any money for this job?

Worker: Only BRL 500

Reporter: Do you miss home? Do you want to come home?

Worker: I want, for the family

Security cameras monitored everything that happened inside the shed.

For researchers, this is work in conditions similar to slavery. And more: a job for a criminal group.

There used to be a clandestine cigarette factory. The police are still investigating where the raw material to manufacture the cigarettes came from.

Investigators still don’t know how many cigarettes there were at the site, but what they did find is that approximately 500 cases were manufactured every day.

The clandestine cigarette industry moves billions in Brazil. And almost half of the cigarettes consumed are illegal.

Workers in conditions analogous to slavery were taken to the Civil Police’s money laundering department. They will be heard and then forwarded to the Federal Police. They must spend the night in a hotel.