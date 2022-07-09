Patrícia Poeta complains about high prices and takes Manoel Soares reverse

This Friday, the 8th, when complaining at the Meeting, on TV Globo, about the high prices in the country, presenter Patrícia Poeta took an inversion from the also anchor of the program, Manoel Soares.

Credit: Reproduction / TV GloboPatrícia Poeta complains about high prices and takes Manoel Soares reverse live

Poet commented on the rise in inflation and the rise in prices of practically everything. She said that she has been feeling the increases because, after moving to São Paulo, to run the attraction, the journalist is eating more outside the house and has noticed an increase in the cost.

“I’ve been feeling this because I haven’t settled in yet and I’ve been eating out. And you really feel how much more expensive it is,” she said.

Then, Manoel Soares takes the floor and reminds Patrícia Poeta about her privileges, turning the presenter upside down.

“We are privileged”, intervened the presenter, who related the current price to the average salary of Brazilians, not to mention the unemployed.

“People are privileged, they manage to have a more organized life. I wonder who is living on the monthly salary. It’s practically impossible. No way, it’s absurd. And the salary…”, he said.

Afterwards, Patricia agreed with Soares.