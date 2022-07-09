Payroll loans for those who receive Aid Brasil charge interest of 98% per year – 07/08/2022

Advertisements for payroll loans are already appearing for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, hours after the approval by the National Congress of the Provisional Measure that allowed this type of loan. The text still needs to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to enter into force.

The interest rates determined by the UOL reach almost 100% per year. In payroll, the loan payment is deducted directly from the benefit, which means that the risk of the customer not paying is very low.

In Rio, an alleged bank correspondent of Banco Pan, controlled by BTG Pactual, offers a loan of up to R$2,034 to those who receive R$400 from Auxílio Brasil, with payment in 24 installments and interest of 5.85% per month. In one year, interest is 98%.

Correspondent banking, according to the Central Bank, are companies contracted by financial institutions to provide services to clients and users of these institutions. The offer of payroll-deductible loans was advertised on a poster pasted on a pole in Rio.

The person who answered the report informed that the person interested in the loan must fill out a registration to enter the “queue” of the loan, which would be granted from July 13.

Interest of almost 100% per year

O UOL simulated the loan conditions for those who receive R$ 400 from Auxílio Brasil. The installments, of R$ 160, are equivalent to 40% of the benefit, the maximum share allowed by law. See below:

Loan of up to BRL 2,034

Payment in 24 installments of BRL 160

Total amount paid: BRL 3,840

Total interest only: BRL 1,804

Monthly interest rate: 5.85%

Annual interest rate: 98%

To join the “queue”, just send your ID, CPF, proof of residence and Auxílio Brasil account.

The interest charged is much higher than that offered by the country’s banks in payroll loans. On average, payroll-deductible interest in Brazil, for individuals, was 1.74% per month in February, the most recent figure, according to the Central Bank. See comparisons:

Average interest on payroll for individuals: 1.74% per month

Average interest on payroll for civil servants: 1.56% per month

Average interest on payroll for INSS retirees and pensioners: 1.87% per month

Average interest on payroll for private sector workers: 2.61% per month

Interest charged from beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil: 5.85% per month

Even the highest interest rate recorded by the BC for individual payroll loans, 5.7%, was lower than that reported by the banking correspondent.

Banco Pan publishes the payroll for Auxílio Brasil on its website. The interested party must register name, telephone number and CPF to receive a contact and make a simulation

In the rules, there is information on a minimum interest rate of 1.2% per month and a maximum of 3.7% per month.

wanted by UOL, Pan informed that it will wait for the sanction of the Provisional Measure to decide whether to offer the loan or not.

“The definition of the conditions to be practiced depends on the regulation by the federal government”, he said.

The report questioned whether the banking correspondent is really from Pan, but the bank did not respond.

This Friday afternoon (8), the report also found other banking and financial websites announcing the loan.

In a finance company that has a telephone number for contacting the DDD of Alagoas, there is a page for registering the person interested in the loan.

The advertised amount is up to R$2,000, payable in 24 installments of R$160, with an interest rate of 6% per month.

The law does not set a limit on interest

In the text of the Provisional Measure, there is no interest limit to be charged by institutions. There is only guidance on signing contracts.

“Before signing a payroll-deductible loan agreement, the financial institution must deliver to the applicant a statement that specifies the remaining amount of its monthly net earnings, after deducting the monthly installment, as well as the interest rate to be applied, the effective cost loan amount and the period for its full repayment”.