PF arrests man suspected of being the mastermind of the murder of Bruno and Dom

The Federal Police announced this Friday, 8th, the arrest of an alleged mastermind behind the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas. The man, who has three nationalities and three documents with different identities, was presented as Rubens Villar Coelho and is known in the region as “Colombia”.

Despite the nickname, the suspect is Peruvian and was arrested for using a false document in Tabatinga (AM). Colombia had been cited in the midst of investigations into the disappearance and death of the Brazilian indigenist and the British reporter on June 5. On the same day, the two were murdered.

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips were killed on June 5 in western Amazonas. Photograph: Wilton Junior/Estadão

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

Colombia is identified as one of the financiers of illegal fishing in indigenous lands in the Javari Valley, in the extreme west of the Amazon, and on the triple border between Brazil, Peru and Colombia. The region is also a target of international arms and drug trafficking.

According to the police investigation, Bruno was against the interests of local drug dealers and traders. On the day of the crime, the indigenist and Dom were on an expedition through indigenous communities in western Amazonas when they were shot dead, according to the PF.

“We are investigating whether this person known as ‘Colombia’ works with fishing, whether he finances this activity,” said the corporation’s superintendent in the state yesterday, Eduardo Fontes, in an interview in Manaus. “We don’t know what his real identity is, we learned that he has documents from three countries (Brazil, Colombia and Peru), in each country with a different identification”, said the delegate. Fontes added that Colombia denied any involvement in the double homicide.

According to the police, Colombia is linked to Amarildo da Costa Oliveirathe “Pelado”, who confessed to shooting at the two as they crossed one of the rivers in the region, and indicated the place where the bodies were quartered, burned and buried.

In addition to Colombia and Pelado, two more suspects are in custody. Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos” and brother of Pelado, and Jeferson da Silva Lima, the “Pelado da Dinha”, who turned himself in at the police station in the city of Atalaia do Norte (AM).

The case that investigates the death of Bruno and Dom was sent, the day before yesterday, from the District of Atalaia do Norte to the Federal Court. Provoked by the Public Ministry, Judge Jacinta Silva dos Santos, who was responsible for the case, understood that the motivation of the crimes is directly linked to the interests of the indigenous people.

On the same day, the regional coordination of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) suspended services, under the allegation of safety, and informed that it will only resume work after guaranteeing the physical and psychological integrity for servers and indigenous people.

Bruno da Cunha Araujo Pereira, born in Recife (PE), died at the age of 41. He was one of the leading experts on isolated communities in Amazon rainforest and was exonerated from Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio) during the covid-19 pandemic. The indigenist worked, in recent months, with the Surveillance Team of Univaja (Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley). Workers and residents of the region were the first to report the disappearance of Bruno and Dom on the day June 5, 2022Sunday, when they traveled in their own boat to one of the riverside communities close to North Watchtower (AM).

In the area of ​​rivers that divide Brazil by the northwest, it is not possible to travel by highways. manaus (AM) is located almost 1,200 kilometers from Atalaia do Norte. Bruno left three children. He was veiled and cremated in the metropolitan region of Recife, with tributes from local indigenous peoples that were broadcast internationally.

Dominic Mark Phillipswho died at age 57, was born in the countryside of England, in the United Kingdom, and had lived in Brazil for almost two decades. He was married to Alessandra Sampaio, a native of Rio de Janeiro and a resident of savior (BA). The Brit used to tell friends that the capital of Bahia is “the center of the world”.

He learned to row in the sea in Rio de Janeiro, on Copacabana beach, and had already made other expeditions with his friend Bruno Pereira through the west of the Amazon before he died. Dom was veiled and cremated in Niterói (RJ), with the presence of English brothers, the widow Alessandra – who made a statement broadcast on the main Brazilian TV stations -, the in-laws and other family members and family friends.