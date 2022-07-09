PF will transfer ‘Colombia’ and suspects in the Bruno and Dom case to Manaus | amazon

The Federal Police in Amazonas (PF-AM) informed, this Saturday morning (9), that it will transfer the suspects involved in the murders of the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the English journalist Dom Phillips to Manaus . The man who identifies himself as Rubens Villar Coelho, known as “Colombia” will also be transferred to the capital.

Who is ‘Colombia’? New investigated by the Federal Police in the Bruno and Dom case in AM

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, known as “Pelado”, has already left Atalaia do Norte, the city where Bruno and Dom were killed, this Saturday morning. Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, known as “Dos Santos”, Amarildo’s brother, remain in custody at the city police station.

“Colombia” has been arrested in Tabatinga, a city neighboring Atalaia do Norte, since Thursday (7th), for using a false document. In testimony to the PF, he denied being the mastermind behind the deaths of the indigenist and the journalist and any involvement in the case. The Federal Police are investigating whether the man leads illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land region.

The Federal Court has already decreed the preventive detention of the four – Amarildo, Jeferson, Oseney and “Colombia”, on Friday (8). With that, they will respond to the arrested processes.

According to information obtained exclusively by the Amazon Network“Colombia” went to the PF unit in Tabatinga, to claim that he had no involvement with the murders of Bruno and Dom.

Upon identification at the PF police station, agents found that the document presented by “Colombia” was false. Also according to PF sources, Rubens Villar had at least two more false documents, one from Brazil and the other from Colombia. His nationality is Peruvian.

On Friday afternoon (8), the man underwent a custody hearing at the Federal Justice building in Tabatinga.

The custody hearing was closed during the afternoon, with the preventive detention in his name being decreed by the Federal Court.

Since the beginning of the investigations into the Bruno and Dom case, reports from residents to the press have linked the name “Colombia” to illegal fishing in the region. Although the reason for the deaths of the two has not yet been disclosed, there is a suspicion that the indigenist and the journalist were murdered because Bruno was a defender of the indigenous and fought illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari region.

Amarildo, his family and Jeferson worked with fishing in Atalaia do Norte. Now, the PF is investigating whether “Colombia” employed Amarildo, Oseney and Jeferson and what the foreigner’s relationship with fishing in the region was.

In testimony, the man said he only has a “business relationship” with fishermen in the region. In a press conference held by the PF in Manaus, on Friday, the agency did not specify what type of relationship would be.

Unlike “Colombia”, Amarildo, Oseney and Jeferson are in prison for participating in the double homicide. Amarildo and Jeferson have already confessed to the crime in statements to the Federal Police and the Civil Police of Amazonas (PC-AM).

The two police officers reconstructed the case last week, and used vessels possibly used in the crime in the simulations. Jefferson was also taken to the areas where the crimes took place. In addition to being shot dead, Bruno and Dom were quartered and their remains buried.