Pires has pain and wounds from monkeypox

The pedagogical director and former participant of “No Limite” (TV Globo), Matheus Pires, remains hospitalized in São Paulo due to the diagnosis of monkeypox. In an interview with Globo, Felipe Perrin, who is married to the carioca, said that her husband has several wounds spread over his body that cause pain.

“Doctors say he has to wait, because there is no specific treatment for the disease. The body itself is recovering… Matheus is only in the hospital because of the pain”, he explained.

He reported that the discovery of the disease caused great scare, but said that her husband is doing well. Although the case is not considered serious, there is still no forecast of hospital discharge for the former participant of “No Limite”.

“We were caught off guard and were surprised by the diagnosis. But everything is under control. He is being well cared for, and there is a medical team monitoring the evolution of the condition. As it is not something serious, we are calm”, he concluded.

Outbreak around the world, symptoms and diagnosis

An epidemiological investigation is under way to try to explain the reason for the emergence of the current outbreaks around the world. In Brazil, most cases are concentrated in São Paulo (98). The disease tends to be mild.

The disease starts with fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, that is, non-specific symptoms similar to a cold or flu. In general, from 1 to 5 days after the onset of fever, skin lesions appear (on the skin), which are called exanthema or rash skin (red spots). These lesions initially appear on the face, spreading to other parts of the body.

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people — proximity is a necessary factor for contagion. Thus, the disease occurs when an individual has very close and direct contact with an infected animal (rodents are believed to be the main animal reservoir for humans) or with other infected individuals through secretions from skin and mucosal lesions. or droplets from the respiratory system.

Incubation time is an interval between 5 and 21 days between contact with an infected person and the appearance of the first symptom.

There are two types of diagnosis: the clinical one, based on signs, symptoms and history, can be easily confused with other conditions, such as chickenpox or molluscum contagiosum; and definitive, which requires a specific laboratory test, the PCR that detects the virus in the skin lesions, but this tool is not available in clinical laboratories.

What is the treatment for monkeypox?

Monkeypox tends to be mild, and patients usually recover within a few weeks without specific treatment, just rest, plenty of oral hydration, medications to reduce itching, and control of symptoms such as fever or pain.

There are antiviral drugs such as tecovirimat and cidofovir that can be used in people at risk of complications but are not readily available commercially.

And, as in most acute viruses, the immune system itself is able to eliminate the virus and the patient is completely cured, without any intervention, that is, there is a cure for the disease. However, it is essential to control and break the chains of transmission through case identification, with isolation guidance, in order to reduce the total number of infected.