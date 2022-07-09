Pixar wins exhibition and musical in SP and imitates Disney in seeking off-screen dominance – 07/08/2022 – Passeios

At the conductor’s signal, one of the songs from the movie “Toy Story” fills Teatro Alfa. Played by the Villa-Lobos Symphony Orchestra, the melody is part of the show “Pixar in Concert”, which opens this Saturday, the 9th, at the concert hall in São Paulo. In it, for almost two hours, the musicians recreate themes from animations such as “Finding Nemo” and “Monstros SA”, while excerpts from the feature are shown on a screen.

About a fifteen-minute drive away, at the Eldorado mall, the sound is still of hammers and drills. It may not seem like it, but the noises have everything to do with the concert.

It is there that the exhibition “Mundo Pixar” will open in two weeks, on July 20, bringing together large-scale replicas of sets from different films of the studio, such as the house of “Up – Altas Aventuras”, the factory of ” Monsters Inc”, the playroom from “Toy Story” and the kitchen from “Ratatouille”.

Pixar’s overdose of attractions in the city reveals a desire for the brand — to take its creations off-screen and create attractions that can go viral on social networks, promote their films and expand sources of income.

This movement is recent in Brazil, where Pixar did not usually promote attractions of this size. But, even abroad, it is not something that old, although it is more consolidated. Proof of this is that the “Toy Story” franchise, whose first feature is more than 25 years old, was only turned into a Disney amusement park in the United States recently, in 2018.

“I think the entire Walt Disney Company, including Pixar, wants to get off the screen to create events that are good for the company, the brands and the consumer,” says Giselle Ghinsberg, director of advertising sales at Disney Brazil.

The animation studio was bought in 2006 by Mickey’s company, which for decades has turned works into shows outside of theaters and streaming. Only in the last few months, for example, the musical “Disney On Ice” and a concert similar to the one on Pixar have passed through São Paulo.

But there is a certain noise in this new phase of the animation studio, which does not create feature films designed for the offline universe. Just listen to their songs, which are usually more timid than those of Disney, which has already won the Oscar for best song with nine animations, including “The Lion King”, “Aladdin”, “Pocahontas” and “Frozen”. Freezing”. Not to mention the resounding success of “Não Falamos do Bruno”, from “Encanto”.

It’s not that Pixar hasn’t already won the trophy – the studio even won an Oscar in the category with “Toy Story 3” and “Viva – Vida é Uma Festa”. But just being in the audience of “Pixar in Concert” to quickly get lost among tracks that sound generic. Even for a fan, it is difficult to recognize which feature is a particular track played by the orchestra.

One of the differences from the Brazilian version of the concert is the appearance of singers and actors dressed as characters from “Toy Story”. The production says that the decision was made not to be just an instrumental show, but capable of pleasing children as well.

Just as the musical plays tracks from the most famous cartoons, the exhibition “Mundo Pixar” also decided to prioritize Pixar classics. Of the more recent films, only “Lightyear” and “Soul” gain thematic areas — but “Luca”, “Red” and “Two Brothers”, for example, do not appear.

With 2,800 m², the attraction is all visited on foot, with strategic stops for people to take pictures. Claudia Neufeld, vice president of marketing at Disney Brazil, says that the production is very Brazilian. “Although we work in a global company, we have autonomy”, she says, adding later that it was necessary to have approval from the American studio for all stages of creation and editing.

The exhibition already has tickets on sale, which cost from R$ 60, but with several sold-out dates. Anyone who wants to go to the concert needs to hurry up, as the presentations only take place this weekend and the next in São Paulo, moving later to Rio de Janeiro.​