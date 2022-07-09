PL leader is indicted for sexually abusing granddaughters

posted on 07/08/2022 18:15



The leader of the Liberal Party (PL) and state vice president of the acronym in São Paulo, José Renato da Silva, was indicted by the Civil Police for sexually abusing his granddaughters when they were 6 and 7 years old until adolescence.

The case was revealed by her daughter, Cintia Renata Lira da Silva, who also says she was abused by her father when she was a child. She published an outburst on Instagram about the case on Wednesday (6/7). Cintia is the municipal secretary of Suzano (SP), a city where José Renato was once mayor.

“Several times I hesitated to do this and remain silent, quiet in my familiar corner, because I’m used to dealing with it. I spent my entire life trying to prove it to someone, always feeling like I didn’t belong in the place, whatever it was,” she says.

Cíntia still criticizes the position of some people who tried to hush up the situation to preserve the image of José Renato.

“I, a child of only 6 years old, and my daughters were 6 and 7 years old when the abuses started by the same person, their grandfather. They continued to be abused for the next 9 years. Children being caressed by those who should protect them. forced to caress it too. There was no way we could be adults and healthy having to live with it and still shut up”, she says.

José Renato asked to be removed from his duties in the PL.

