Police find 23 Paraguayans and a Brazilian in a situation similar to slavery in a cigarette factory in Duque de Caxias, RJ | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro broke up, on the afternoon of this Friday (8), an illegal Paraguayan cigarette factory in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense. On site, 23 Paraguayans and one Brazilian were held in a situation similar to slavery.

The Paraguayans were brought in three months ago with the promise of earning R$500, but some of them said they have not received any salary since they arrived.

Police officers from the General Department for Combating Corruption, Organized Crime and Money Laundering (DCOC) and the Delegation for the Defense of Delegated Services (DDSD) participated in the action, in addition to tax auditors from the work of the Regional Labor Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro. January.

1 of 2 Paraguayan cigarette production plant in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense (RJ) — Photo: Reproduction Paraguayan cigarette production plant in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense (RJ) — Photo: Reproduction

According to investigations, upon arriving in Brazil, the men were taken to the factory, where they worked for 30 days without the right to rest. They were also prohibited from leaving the property.

The Public Ministry of Labor and the Federal Police were called, as well as the Coordination of Special Resources (Core). The place will be closed.

The men will testify at the DCOC this Friday and then will be forwarded to the Federal Police. There they will be able to explain why they are there, before there is a decision to extradite them to Paraguay.

2 of 2 Factory in Duque de Caxias produced Gift brand cigarettes, previously smuggled from Paraguay — Photo: Reproduction Factory in Duque de Caxias produced Gift brand cigarettes, previously smuggled from Paraguay — Photo: Reproduction

It is the first time that the police have blown up a factory producing Gift brand cigarettes in Rio de Janeiro.

This merchandise was smuggled and arrived in the popular commerce with prices much cheaper than the original cigarettes.