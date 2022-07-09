Poncio family has billionaire debt with the Federal Revenue; know the value – Zoeira

The digital influencer Gabi Brandtwife of Saulo Ponciodrew attention on social media this week by publishing his credit card bill, which exceeded BRL 300 thousand. Although the ‘Poncio’ squander a life of luxury, journalist Daniela Oliveira, from metropolisesand the Splash column, from wowfound that the family owes more than BRL 1 billion in taxes for the Union.

Saulo is the son of Simone and pastor Márcio Poncio. They own a cigarette distributor, Gudang Brasil, which, according to the journalistic investigation, has around 70 active debt registrations of the IRS. Added together, the fines reach R$ 1.4 billion.

The information was found in the list of debtors of the Attorney General’s Office.

Who is involved?

Based on information from the Union’s transparency, the portals discovered that Gudang Brasil is registered in the name of the digital influencer and pre-candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro Sarah Ponciosister of Saul.

Subtitle: The company is in the name of Sarah Poncio, Saulo’s sister. Photograph: Reproduction/Attorney General’s Office

Her parents, Márcio and Simone, do not appear in the company’s society, but are on the Union’s debtor list.

Gabriela Brandt, who showed an invoice of more than R$ 300 thousand on social networks, also appears in the list, but with a much smaller debt, of R$ 3,950.54.