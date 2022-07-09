Poop, sleep, sex, pee: is there an ideal frequency? What influences? – 07/08/2022

Ever heard of a circadian cycle, or rhythm? It is equivalent, let’s say, to a biological clock, by which our organism adjusts itself in approximately 24 hours, to command various processes, such as sleeping, feeling hungry, going to the bathroom, and so on. It is a matter that has to do with physiological frequencies.

However, it is not always that our body obeys the pointers. Depending on the lifestyle, his “programming” can get pretty out of whack.

For example, at night it is expected that, with the decrease of natural light stimuli, melatonin (sleep hormone) is produced so that we sleep until dawn.

But with the cell phone next to the bed, turning on directly, which leads to checking messages, this will most likely not happen, and if it does, it will not be a continuous, peaceful and restorative sleep.

Hence the importance of paying attention to habits in all areas. And this is done by sleeping, eating, exercising, among other activities, in a healthy way, and yes, according to schedules. It doesn’t mean that everyone should follow an exactly the same schedule. Routines are individual. But, if possible, have breakfast in the morning, don’t have lunch late and sleep at night.

How habits affect us

Image: iStock

To prove how the schedules we set affect the frequency of physiological mechanisms, American and Spanish scientists jointly published a study in the journal International Journal of Obesity which showed that having lunch very late (after 3 pm), for example, leads overweight people to lose weight less when compared to overweight people who eat lunch earlier (before 3 pm).

The later we eat, the higher the frequency of burping and gas, due to poor digestion, as the body is not as active as in the morning and at lunch to digest large portions, we enter a stage of energy saving to sleep.

Drinking too much fluid close to bedtime is also not a good idea. It increases trips to the bathroom to urinate and also awakens and yawns throughout the next day.

Poor sleep is also one of the causes of stress and anxiety, which can be triggers for a compulsion for sex and masturbation, in an attempt to get relaxation, but in vain, as this habit does not treat the causes.

Men and women can also be affected by urological and intestinal disorders (more specifically incontinence) when they do not work or work incorrectly, with intense exercises, the pelvic muscles.

Averages of some frequencies

Image: iStock

Determining in numbers the frequency of mechanisms that the organism must perform is difficult, doctors prefer to speak in averages and it is not all they can estimate. It becomes easier when the frequency is of the performance of organs that play a vital role, such as the heart, which under normal conditions must beat 50 to 90 times per minute (bpm). Or lungs, whose normal respiratory rate is between 12 and 20 breaths per minute (mrm).

But let’s go to some. The “normal” frequency of releasing gases produced in the intestine, for example, is around 20 a day, even during sleep and most are not noticed.

The estimated total number of bowel movements is much smaller, and can be considered a normal average of three bowel movements a day or even one bowel movement every two days. As for burping, none of those interviewed for Live well calculated the frequency, but if it is constant, it indicates problems.

About urinating, in women the expected frequency is, on average, 6 to 8 urination per day, from 3 to 4 hours, but it can vary depending on the amount of water ingested and in the case of pregnant women, who go more to the bathroom, up to every 2 hours, due to compression of the bladder by the uterus.

In men, from 4 to 5 urinations a day, with intervals of 4 to 5 hours, and in terms of sex, from 1 to 2 times a week, being in a stable relationship, producing at least 2 ml of semen.

Shifting the focus to sleep, be aware that waking up several times while sleeping, even for very short periods, is harmful and can indicate insomnia. There is a frequency of hours to be fulfilled and that varies according to the age group. In young adults, from 7/9 to 10/11 hours. With 65 years or more, between 5/7 and 8/9 hours. Children, on average, from 9/10 to 11/12 hours, and newborns and babies up to 2 years old, from 11/12 to 14/18 hours.

how to adjust yourself

Image: iStock

If you have noticed that your lifestyle has resulted in damage, discomfort or limitations, look for a doctor, this is the first step to investigate what may be behind it.

Then, treat, which does not always have to do with reviewing habits, but is largely influenced by them, such as diseases such as cancer, heart disease, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal and neurodegenerative disorders, diabetes and obesity.

If the physical deserves care, the emotional and psychological too, so invest in psychotherapy. You don’t have to be affected by some internal conflict or disorder to know yourself.

In addition, to relieve anxiety and stress, which impair several physiological processes, maintain other frequencies, such as social encounters, hobbies you like, physical exercises and stop the excess of information.

Turn off the TV and disconnect from your cell phone and computer before going to bed and, throughout the day, try to have your meals at the same times, prioritizing a diversified and less greasy, heavy and fried diet, especially at dinner, so as not to disrupt sleep and digestion.

Hydration throughout the day is essential, but at night the consumption of liquids, especially stimulants (coffee, soda, alcohol), should be reduced or avoided.

Sources: Alex Mellerurologist at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo); Alexandre Pupogynecologist and obstetrician at Hospitals Sírio-Libanês and Albert Einstein (SP); Júlio Barbosaphysician and neurosurgeon from UFBA (Federal University of Bahia); Malu Freitasphysical therapist at Santa Casa de São Paulo; Paulo Camizgeneral practitioner and professor at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo; Rodrigo Barbosa, digestive system surgeon by FCMPB (Faculty of Medical Sciences of Paraíba); and Vinícius Nunesgastroenterologist and hepatologist at Hospital Aliança, in Salvador (BA).