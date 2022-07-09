Portugal creates visa for those looking for work in the country

Foreigners will have 6 months to find work; if approved, the law will bring significant changes to Brazilians

To visit Brazilthe President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousaspoke about the creation of a new visa that would facilitate the entry of those looking for a job in the country and the permanence of citizens of members of the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries).

The proposed law was presented in mid-June by the Prime Minister’s government, Antonio Costa. There is no date to go into effect. It still needs the approval of the Assembly of the Republic and presidential sanction. The ruling PS (Socialist Party) holds the majority of the legislative body. Therefore, the proposal must be approved without difficulties. According to the official agenda, the deputies will begin the discussion of the text on July 21.

The new visa modality will represent a significant change for Brazilians who wish to live in the European country. Today, to apply for a work visa, you must have a signed contract. Anyone who leaves the country without this visa and enters Portuguese soil as a tourist, has a complicated path to regularize their situation and obtain a residence permit.

Brazilians still have the option of taking long-term courses in Portugal, such as degrees and masters, and applying for a study visa. When they find work, they ask the authorities for a change so that the residence document includes a paid activity permit.

With the approval of the new legislation, all this would no longer be necessary. According to the project sent to the Assembly of the Republic, the job search visa would be valid for 120 days and could be extended for another 60 days. Thus, foreigners would have almost 6 months to find a job and apply for a residence permit.

“At the end of the maximum validity limit of the visa for looking for work, without the employment relationship having been established and the subsequent document regularization process having started, the visa holder has to leave the country and can only re-instruct a new visa application for this purpose, one year after expiry of the previous visa”, reads the bill (intact – 715 KB).

CPLP

The project has an article on the residence permit for citizens of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries, of which Brazil is a part.

In July 2021, the CPLP approved a mobility agreement that promised to facilitate the movement of people in the group’s countries, with the granting of visas and residence permits. Just like Brasilia, Lisbon ratified the pact. Now, it will create a law that regulates its application.

According to the text of the proposal, “nationals of States in which the CPLP Agreement is in force, who are holders of a short-term visa or temporary stay visa or who have legally entered national territory, may apply in national territory, with the SEF [Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras]the CPLP residence permit”.

If approved, this authorization will be valid “less than one year, renewable for an equal period”.

The CPLP is made up of 9 countries whose first language is Portuguese. In addition to Portugal and Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste are also part of it.

OTHER CHANGES

In addition to the visa for job seekers and citizens of member countries of the CPLP, the Portuguese government proposed other changes:

digital nomads : the text contemplates the granting of a visa for the exercise of subordinate or independent professional activity to professionals who work remotely outside Portugal. In this case, you must the employment relationship or the provision of services, as the case may be, must be demonstrated “;

families : the Portuguese government also proposes to simplify the migration of families, with the granting of visas and residence permits for those who accompany a family member who already has a visa or residence permit;

students : Students enrolled in Portuguese universities will not need to apply for a visa from the SEF, as is done today.

BRAZILIAN IMMIGRATION

Brazil is the largest foreign community in Portugal. The latest SEF report (intact – 6 MB), with data from 2021, shows that there are 698,887 foreigners legally living in the country. Of these, 204,694 (29.3% of the total) are Brazilian. This is an increase of 11.3% compared to 2020.

The number of Brazilians in Portugal is even higher, since official data do not count who has citizenship of any country in the HUH (European Union), nor undocumented migrants.

In 2021, 39,406 new residence permits were issued to Brazilians. Almost half (44.7%) were working. Then, family reunification (31.1%), study (10.8%), permanent residence card (9.3%) and others (4.1%).