“Prefer to play Series B than…”; Ronaldo generates ‘torment’ and Cruzeiro beats Libertadores club for reinforcement in the window

Serie B leader, Raposa should announce a hiring that will qualify even more Paulo Pezzolano’s squad. There was a rival fan who didn’t like the celestial “hat” at all

O cruise should announce, next Monday (11), the hiring of the left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, who will be loaned out for a year by Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. The information about the deal between the 23-year-old player and Raposa was provided by the journalist André Hernan, who anticipated yet another interesting information to the celestial fan.

Second Hernan, Cruzeiro won the dispute with Athletico-PR de Felipão for Cipriano. And the club from Paraná is very much alive in the Copa do Brasil, has just secured itself in the quarterfinals of Libertadores and has been chasing the leader Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship. Point for Ronaldo and the high dome of Toca da Raposa.

Cruzeiro fans could see several red-blacks unhappy with the choice of Cipriano instead of Athletico.

See some comments:

In 2018, Cipriano, revealed at the base of São Paulo, was sold at just 19 years old to Shakthar for almost R$ 5 million. The winger, who can also play as an open midfielder on the left, arrived at Sion, from Switzerland, at the beginning of the 21/22 season and played 33 games, gave two assists, 20 decisive passes, 57 tackles and received only five yellow cards.

As the link with Shakhtar extends until June 2023, Cruzeiro may seek to sign a pre-contract with Marquinhos at the end of this year. If he signs, Cipriano will be able to stay permanently at Toca Raposa from the middle of next year.