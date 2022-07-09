Preliminary cancer vaccine study has promising results

A personalized cancer vaccine, made from a patient’s own DNA, has achieved hopeful initial results in clinical trials at the Clatterbridge Cancer Center, one of England’s leading medical research centers. The pioneering study is still preliminary, with few participants, and the data has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

For experts, however, this type of treatment gives hope for new therapies. They claim that more testing is still needed with the treatment to understand the effectiveness of the product.

The cancer vaccine was applied as a complementary treatment in patients with head and neck disease, those that affect the mouth, pharynx (throat), larynx and nasal cavity, as well as the skin, salivary glands, blood vessels, muscles and nerves in the region, in addition to the thyroid gland.

RESULTS

None of the first eight vaccinated patients relapsed. On the other hand, the cancer returned in two of eight patients who had not been immunized. The results were presented at the American Congress of Clinical Oncology in June.

Although the numbers of the study are small, still without publication in scientific journals, the personalization brought by the technique opens a new perspective in the treatment against cancer, say the experts who analyze the first results of the research.

CAUTION

Christian Ottensmeier, consultant medical oncologist and director of research at the Clatterbridge Cancer Center, showed a certain amount of caution, but optimism for the next phases of the research.

“I’m really hopeful, yes. I’m pretty excited about it. All the data is pointing in the right direction,” he said.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Center was the first English hospital to offer the treatment. A small clinical trial with ovarian cancer patients in France and the United States is also showing promising results.

TECHNOLOGY

The vaccine was named TG4050. It is developed by the French company Transgene with technology similar to that used in the production of AstraZeneca’s immunization against covid-19.

In general, scientists collect a sample of the patient’s tumor and analyze the mutations, as a unique genomic signature of that tumor. With an artificial intelligence engine, the researchers analyze at least 30 of those mutations most likely to stimulate an immune response.

The DNA fragments of these mutations are inserted into the virus, which, in turn, is injected into the patient. The patient’s immune system recognizes and produces a response against the tumor cell, carrying out surveillance and defense of the organism.

Research brings hope, but more data is needed, doctors say

Oncologist Thiago Bueno, deputy leader of the Head and Neck Tumor Reference Center at AC Camargo Cancer Center, classifies the data as promising, but remains cautious. “These are initial results, but promising. We are excited, although we need to keep our feet on the ground and be cautious. We will need to look at the long-term data and analyze more patients to confirm that it is a technology that has come to stay in our arsenal in treatment. against cancer”, says the specialist.

For Bueno, the great advance of the study carried out in England is the personalization of treatment. “Each head and neck tumor is unique. Personalization opens a new perspective of treatment. We still don’t have technologies for inducing an immune response in such a personalized way, as a treatment for each patient”, he explains. Immunotherapy, the type of treatment in which the English study is based, represents one of the most recent innovations in the treatment of the metastatic disease of head and neck cancer. The therapy stimulates the patient’s immune system to control the tumor. These are medications injected into the patient’s bloodstream that can produce good results according to the patient’s response.

William Nassib William Júnior, medical director of the Oncology and Hematology Center at BP – Beneficência Portuguesa, adopts a similar reasoning. “The study adds to our knowledge by showing that the immune system was able to be trained to recognize molecules introduced as a treatment. However, we do not know what the long-term benefits are. The data are preliminary. We need more patients and longer follow-up”, he says.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.








