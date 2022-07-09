Prime Day 2022: early offers on bluetooth headphones

Amazon is getting ready to introduce Prime Day 2022 deals, which takes place next week on July 12th and 13th, but it already has many products with early discounts at lower prices. If you are thinking of buying wireless headphones, now is the time.

Check out wireless headphones with up to 25% off on Amazon:

Echo Buds (2nd Generation)

The headphones are small, light, comfortable and have excellent audio quality. In addition, Echo Buds have active noise cancellation, which improves the experience during use, and have 5 hours of battery life. With 15 minutes of charge, you can enjoy the headphones for 2 hours.

Echo Buds (2nd Generation) New Echo Buds (2nd Generation): Wireless active noise canceling headphones…

BRL 999

QCY T13 TWS

The QCY T13 TWS features active noise cancellation capable of reducing external noise to very low levels to avoid distractions while the user is listening to their favorite music or podcasts. Combining the earbuds’ battery with the charging case, the QCY offers up to 40 hours of playtime.

QCY T13 TWS QCY T13 TWS Bluetooth 5.1 Earphone with 4 Mic Black

BRL 117

TRANYA T10 Pro

In addition to the good audio quality, the TRANYA T10 Pro has a chip that processes and improves the emission of bass frequencies. Additionally, users can enjoy up to 8 hours of audio playback and an additional 32 hours if the case is fully charged.

TRANYA T10 Pro TRANYA T10 Pro wireless headphones, 12mm driver with premium deep bass,…

BRL 162

