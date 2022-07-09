‘Problems we all have around here; materials are fleeting’, says Bolsonaro at the March for Jesus in SP | Sao Paulo

This year, the event has 10 electric trios that travel 3.5 km between Luz station and Praça Heróis da Força Expedicionário Brasileira, in the North Zone of São Paulo, where the walk will end with gospel shows, prayers and political speeches.

At the opening of the March, Bolsonaro made an indirect reference to the current economic situation in Brazil, saying that the material problems faced by the country, such as inflation and famine, “are temporary”.

“Problems we all have around here; materials are fleeting, as you are noticing in the last few days. The spiritual ones we should be concerned about. Only a man or woman with freedom can live in happiness”, said the President of the Republic.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) speaks this Saturday (9) at the March for Jesus 2022, in the city of São Paulo. — Photo: Playback/Facebook

Candidate for reelection in the October election, Bolsonaro once again highlighted his campaign banners at the event, calling himself “defender of the Brazilian family”.

“We have a position: we are against abortion, we are against gender ideology, drug liberation, we are defenders of the Brazilian family. We are the majority in the country. Most of the good. And in this war of good versus evil, good will win once again,” he said.

Faithful participate this Saturday (9) in the March for Jesus 2022, in the city of São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Because of the pandemic, the event cannot be held in person in the city for the last two years. In 2019, the march brought together around 3 million people, according to organizers.

This year, more than 9,000 caravans from different regions of the country are expected, the largest number in the history of the event, according to the organizers.

According to the São Paulo City Hall, the event received two parliamentary amendments allocating resources from the municipalities to the organization.

Arrivals of faithful for the March for Jesus 2022, held in the city of São Paulo this Saturday (9). — Photo: NEWTON MENEZES/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The amendments total R$ 1.7 million, one worth R$ 710 thousand, proposed by the missionary councilor José Olímpio (PL), and another of R$ 1 million, by councilor João Jorge (PSDB).

Among the confirmed artists at the march are Aline Barros, André & Felipe, Daniel Berg, Fernanda Brum, Pedras Vivas, Praise Teen, Rebeca Carvalho, Renascer Praise, Samuel Messias and Gospel winner Singer Israel Reis.

After the brief opening speech in the region of the Luz station, the President of the Republic came to quickly descend from the electric trio to greet the participants and pose for photographs.

Arrivals of faithful for the March for Jesus 2022, held in the city of São Paulo, SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: NEWTON MENEZES/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

30 years of gospel celebration

This Saturday’s March for Jesus (9) turns 30 in 2022 and returns to its original, face-to-face format, after two years in an adapted way due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) also confirmed their presence at the event.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates in the March for Jesus 2022, in the city of São Paulo, on top of an electric trio. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) will monitor traffic in the Luz and Santana regions, from 11 pm this Friday (8) to 1 am on Sunday (10), because of the event.

The Zona Norte Leisure Cyclelane will not be activated in the stretch of avenues Santos Dumont, General Pedro Leon Schneider and part of General Ataliba Leonel, in the stretch between streets Dr. Zuquim and Homeland Volunteers. The return will be at the intersection of Avenue Gen. Ataliba Leonel x Rua Dr. Zuquin.

Gospel singer Aline Barros performs at the Marcha Para Jesus 2019 in São Paulo — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1

Structuring sound cars: Square of Light;

Square of Light; audience concentration : Avenida Tiradentes, at Rua dos Bandeirantes;

: Avenida Tiradentes, at Rua dos Bandeirantes; Route: Avenida Tiradentes (runway towards Airport), and Avenida Santos Dumont, both directions;

Avenida Tiradentes (runway towards Airport), and Avenida Santos Dumont, both directions; Shows and preaching: Heroes Square of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force.

From 7 am to 10 am: Concentration;

Concentration; From 10 am to 2 pm: gait;

gait; From 11 am to 10 pm: Shows at the Heroes Square of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force.

Praça da Luz, in both directions: From 11:00 pm on Friday (8) to 10:30 am on Saturday (9);

From 11:00 pm on Friday (8) to 10:30 am on Saturday (9); Avenida Tiradentes, towards Airport, local lane, between Praça da Luz and Rua dos Bandeirantes: Saturday (9), from 12:01 am to 12:00 pm;

Saturday (9), from 12:01 am to 12:00 pm; Avenida Tiradentes, towards Airport, central lane, between Praça da Luz and Rua dos Bandeirantes: Saturday (9), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm;

Saturday (9), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm; Avenida Tiradentes, towards Santana, central lane, between Rua Mauá and Rua dos Bandeirantes: Saturday (9), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm;

Saturday (9), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm; Avenida Santos Dumont, in both directions, between Rua dos Bandeirantes and Ponte das Bandeiras: Saturday (9), from 9 am to 1 pm;

Saturday (9), from 9 am to 1 pm; Avenida Santos Dumont, in both directions, between Ponte das Bandeiras and Praça Campo de Bagatelle: Saturday (9), from 9 am to 2:30 pm;

Saturday (9), from 9 am to 2:30 pm; Campo de Bagatelle Square, full extension: Saturday (9), from 9 am to 3 pm;

Saturday (9), from 9 am to 3 pm; Avenida Santos Dumont, both ways, between Praça Campo de Bagatelle and Avenida General Pedro Leon Schneider: Saturday (9), from 9 am to 3 pm;

Saturday (9), from 9 am to 3 pm; Santos Dumont Avenue, both directions, between General Pedro Leon Schneider and Braz Leme avenues: From 12:01 am on Saturday (9) to 1 am on Sunday (10);

Destination South Zone: take the Cruzeiro do Sul, Estado and Senador Queiróz avenues, returning to the North/South axis via Prestes Maia Avenue and Dom Francisco de Souza Street;

take the Cruzeiro do Sul, Estado and Senador Queiróz avenues, returning to the North/South axis via Prestes Maia Avenue and Dom Francisco de Souza Street; Destination Ibirapuera or Airport: follow the Ponte da Casa Verde, avenues Dr. Abraão Ribeiro, Marquis of São Vicente, Sumaré and Paulo VI, Henrique Schaumann, Brazil, Pedro Álvares Cabral and Rubem Berta;

follow the Ponte da Casa Verde, avenues Dr. Abraão Ribeiro, Marquis of São Vicente, Sumaré and Paulo VI, Henrique Schaumann, Brazil, Pedro Álvares Cabral and Rubem Berta; North Zone Destination: follow the local lane of Avenida Tiradentes, continuing towards Rua Pedro Vicente, Avenida Cruzeiro do Sul.

Santana Region: Avenues Braz Leme and Cruzeiro do Sul.

30th edition of the March for Jesus

Date: Saturday (9)

Saturday (9) Concentration: from 7 am to 10 am

from 7 am to 10 am Exit: at 10 am, at Luz Metro station

at 10 am, at Luz Metro station Shows: FEB Heroes Square, in the North Zone

FEB Heroes Square, in the North Zone Parking: the parking lot will be at Avenida Olavo Fontoura, 1500, with access from Avenida Braz Leme and free entry only for buses and vans. Disembarkation should be carried out on 25 de Janeiro, Mauá and Florêncio de Abreu streets

the parking lot will be at Avenida Olavo Fontoura, 1500, with access from Avenida Braz Leme and free entry only for buses and vans. Disembarkation should be carried out on 25 de Janeiro, Mauá and Florêncio de Abreu streets chartered: disembarkation should take place on 25 de Janeiro, Mauá and Florêncio de Abreu streets. Disembarkation should not be carried out on Avenida Tiradentes and Santos Dumont or on the Marginals. Vehicles will be subject to inspection

disembarkation should take place on 25 de Janeiro, Mauá and Florêncio de Abreu streets. Disembarkation should not be carried out on Avenida Tiradentes and Santos Dumont or on the Marginals. Vehicles will be subject to inspection Information: marchparajesus.com.br