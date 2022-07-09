program should stop being daily by audience

Television is habit. Over more than decades, the Brazilian got used to his weekly meeting with Fausto Silva on Sundays and not daily throughout the week. This mismatch is one of the major reasons for the crisis in the presenter’s program, in the opinion of columnists from splash.

Added to this is the fact that the attraction commanded by Faustão has an aura of great event, which is lost in the current format, with exhibitions from Monday to Friday on the Band, even in prime time.

“Fausto Silva’s biggest mistake was betting on a daily program on the Band. have if preserved at weekly doses, with less chance of making the public sick. Seeing Faustão on TV every day was already clear, from the beginning, that it could be a shot in the foot, and it was”, evaluates columnist Lucas Pasin.

“A program presented by him is always special, and therefore deserves pomp and circumstance to the height. Fewer times a week will certainly be able to reach more people and gain a repercussion consistent with the quality entertainment that is shown”, points out Chico Barney.

In addition to the dismissal of 40 to 50 people, the Band also decided to reduce the duration of “Faustão na Band” by 30 minutes from July 25th. According to F5, the broadcaster intends to abandon the daily format in 2023. Sought by Splash columnist Guilherme Ravache, the company says it does not comment on speculation.

The fact that the presenter had gone to the daily dispute for audience in a difficult year for the task seriously complicated Faustão’s situation, evaluates columnist Aline Ramos. With the success of the remake of “Pantanal” on Globo, it became even more difficult for the new Band attraction to establish itself in prime time.

“To compete with the success of the soap opera Pantanal in the first months of the program was certainly a difficult task and that complicated the life of Faustão and his team. Perhaps a change of day and time could help the presenter”, argues Aline. “For decades, Faustão was the king of Sundays and not the king of Mondays to Fridays.”

“The presenter disputes with “Pantanal”, which is almost a massacre considering the success of the exhibition of the remake. There is no honest dispute against the phenomenon Juma and Jove”, says Lucas Pasin, who points to the news about the backstage. of attraction. “It is also worth mentioning the news that has been circulating for a few months about the backstage: bad weather, dissatisfied dancers, complaints about overwork and fear of being fired, all this affects the quality of the program that airs.”

“Account does not close”

According to columnist Guilherme Ravache, people close to the presenter claim that Faustão even gave up part of the earnings he receives from the program to avoid the layoffs, which ended up happening.

It weighs the fact that the program is turning around 3.5 points of audience in Greater SP, against around 8 points of the expectation of Band at the beginning of the year, added to the fact of the difficulties faced by all the major broadcasters of open TV. , which has been cutting production costs.

“The great challenge for the Band and for Faustão is to overcome the growing mistrust of the market. As speculations about Faustão’s future in the Band increase, the difficulty in renewing commercial contracts and attracting new advertisers should grow”, says Ravache. .

