Prosopagnosia, the blindness of Brad Pitt – Erickson Gontijo

(photo: Valerie Macon)

Brad Pitt blind? This is the kind of question that could generate a buzz around the subject and even some fake news. So, before we share fragments of content, let’s understand what this story of blindness, revealed by the American actor. According to statements made by him, “people just don’t believe”.

Let’s try a plausible explanation so you don’t get lost in the information. What Brad Pitt discovered in a self-test is that he has prosopagnosia, a partial or complete inability to recognize the faces of acquaintances. The most interesting thing is that there is no compromise in the memory of names and other individual characteristics.

The brain is a magnificent machine, but these bugs can happen. The region of the brain that is associated with facial recognition is different from the region that remembers names and personal characteristics. Brad stated that people just don’t believe it and associate this deficiency with selfish, unfriendly and snobbish behavior, but it’s about not even remembering the faces that are supposed to be recognizable.

More technically, an alteration of the brain region is called the fusiform gyrus. Some studies say that one in fifty people can have some kind of alteration, which is not associated with memory loss, dementia or visual blindness – which everyone knows.

It is a congenital condition, that is, it appears from birth, but it can also be the result of stroke, mechanical trauma and other mechanisms of injury in the related region. The diagnosis is not so simple and there is also no specific treatment. We can find several behaviors that the patient adopts to manage these difficulties and it is also important for him to start routines that will improve the management of daily difficulties.

Brad claims that the difficulty made him become more reclusive and choose to stay at home more. He is grateful when people help him. Many people don’t believe him and he makes it very clear that he wants to meet people. This inability can cause anxiety and also depressive disorders, which must be managed so as not to trigger further damage.

When reading about the subject, I remembered that people with visual impairment are wronged for not seeing people well or not recognizing them.