R$ 535 million comes into play and Flamengo can lose ‘new Vinícius Jr’ to European giant

Young is placed as the main jewel of the red-black club at the moment and is the target of giants

A recurring highlight in the club’s basic categories, midfielder Matheus França is placed as the main jewel of Flamengo after the rise of Vinicius Júnior, and for that reason he quickly became the target of several clubs in European football. However, the 18-year-old may already have his days numbered in Gávea, as the City Group prepares an offer that is practically irrefutable.

According to the investigation of journalist Julio Miguel Neto, the investment group that governs Manchester City, from England, and other clubs around the world is preparing to put together a proposal of 35 million euros, about R$ 188 million in current quote, to try to hire the Flamengo midfielder. Matheus has received his first opportunities in the professional squad this season.

Coach Dorival Júnior has given chances to the boy from the red-black base, and Matheus played in Flamengo’s last three clashes this season, including the 7-1 rout against Tolima, last Wednesday (6), in a game that qualified the team for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. In the match, the midfielder also scored one of the goals and celebrated the opportunities in the top team.

It is worth mentioning that the amount that City must offer is lower than the termination penalty for abroad that Matheus França has in his contract with Flamengo, renewed earlier this year until December 2027 with a fine of 100 million euros, around Rs. $535 million. According to Globo Esporte, Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, is also interested, but the red-black team saw the offer of 15 million euros (R$ 80 MI) as low.