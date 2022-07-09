“R$ 750 thousand per month”; bad weather ‘weighs’ and Rueda signals to release 2 players, who can no longer wear the Santos shirt

Santos passes has a cast that is not as qualified as the fans want. Many players also who came, did not give a return as expected. The indications made by Fabián Bustos had no effect and this will remain as an “inheritance” of the commander, who was fired last Thursday (7) after strong pressure from Santos.

This Friday (8), the portal UOL Esporte reported that there is a chance that two players will also leave: Bryan Angle and Jhojan Julio. Both did not convince and the fans want both to leave the club immediately. They cannot render, the performance is very low and, in a way, they even get in the way of development in the field.

“And if some are excited, others are worried. These are the cases, mainly, of forwards Bryan Angulo and Jhojan Julio. The Ecuadorians were nominated by Fabián Bustos and are targets of the crowd. Santos is thinking of trading them”, said an excerpt from the UOL report.

The Angulo pack is very high on Peixe. Altogether, between gloves and salary, he receives something around R$ 500 thousand per month.. This is one of the main criticisms of Santos over the Rueda management, which pays very high for athletes who are not differentiated and the group continues with several deficiencies.

If a minimally acceptable proposal arrives, Santos will say yes to releasing the duo. Jhojan Julio receives less than that, but joining the two players, Peixão has a cost of approximately BRL 750 thousand per month. If the departure of the players is confirmed, the São Paulo club will have more capacity to bring in reinforcements.