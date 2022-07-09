Rafael Navarro has an injury detected in Palmeiras’ re-presentation

Players Miguel Merentiel and Flaco López (D), from SE Palmeiras, during training at the Football Academy. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

After thrashing Cerro Porteño 5-0 and guaranteeing qualification for the quarterfinals of Libertadores on Wednesday night (06), Palmeiras took a break on Thursday (07) and performed again on the morning of this Friday (08) , at Academia de Futebol, in São Paulo, starting work before facing Fortaleza, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship.

The great absence in the work with ball of the squad commanded by Abel Ferreira was the striker Rafael Navarro. With an injury detected in his right thigh after being substituted in the match against Cerro, the player fulfilled a specific schedule with the Health and Performance Nucleus, alongside the also injured Jailson and Gabriel Veron.

The holders against the Paraguayan team made recovery inside the center of excellence, while the rest, with the players who entered during the confrontation, carried out technical activities in field 2 with pre-defined objectives.

Palmeiras returns to the pitch next Sunday (10), at 18:00 (Brasília time), against Fortaleza, at Castelão. Leader of the Brazilian Championship with 29 points conquered, the match is worth keeping at the top of the table for Verdão.

