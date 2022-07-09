Recife carries out unannounced vaccination campaign against Covid, flu and measles in 11 locations; see schedule | Pernambuco

Recife will have a vaccination campaign over the weekend to increase the immunization rate against Covid-19, flu and measles. The actions take place on Saturday (9) and Sunday (10), in 11 locations in the city (see list at the end of this article).

No need to make an appointment, according to the prefecture. The actions will take place in public markets, health units and shopping malls in various regions of the city.

Also according to the city hall, the flu vaccine covers the entire population, from six months of age.

Measles immunization benefits priority groups: health workers and children aged six months to under five years

To speed up vaccination, the Health Department of Recife recommends that people bring an identification document, the vaccination card and the SUS card, if they have the latter two.

People from 5 years of age can take the doses against Covid. The task force is aimed at those who need to participate in any of the stages, according to their profile.

The first booster dose, or third dose, will be given to people between the ages of 12 and 49 who took the second dose at least four months ago.

Those who are 40 years of age or older, those who are immunosuppressed or those with a Body Mass Index (BMI) equal to or greater than 40, as well as health workers, can receive the second booster dose, or fourth dose.

People need to present a photo ID and proof of residency.

If the person does not have the aforementioned documents and the certificate of electoral domicile, it is possible to use a self-declaration of residence, prepared specifically for this action.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of vaccination.

They must also present an official document of the child, an official document with a photo that proves affiliation/responsibility, as well as proof of residence in the name of a parent or legal guardian.

Shopping Tacaruna (9am to 6pm): Av. Gov. Agamemnon Magalhães, 153, Santo Amaro

Mercado da Encruzilhada (8am to 4pm): Rua Dr. José Maria, 200, Crossroads. Covid vaccination only for people over 5 years old

Ferreira Costa (8am to 4pm): Rua Cônego Barata, 275, Tamarineira. Only Covid vaccination for people from 5 years and influenza for the general public

USF Vietnam (8am to 4pm): Rua 21 de Abril, S/N, Vietnam (Torrões). Only Covid vaccination for people from 12 years old and influenza for the general public

Santo Antônio do Caçote Municipal School (8am to 3pm): Rua Guaraci, 16, Areias. Covid vaccination only for people over 5 years old

Shopping Recife (9am to 7pm): Rua Padre Carapuceiro, 777, Boa Viagem

Cervac (8am to 3pm): Rua do Morro da Conceição, 211, Morro da Conceição. Covid vaccination only for people over 12 years old

USF Três Carneiros Alto (8am to 3pm): Rua Lagoa Nova, S/N, Cohab. Only Covid vaccination for people from 5 years and influenza for the general public

Viva Guararapes Recentro (8am to 5pm): Av. Guararapes, S/N, Santo Antônio . Only Covid vaccination for people from 12 years old and influenza for the general public

Mercado da Encruzilhada (8am to 4pm): Rua Dr. José Maria, 200, Crossroads. Covid vaccination only for people over 5 years old

Ferreira Costa Tamarineira (9am to 5pm) . Only Covid vaccination for people from 5 years and influenza for the general public

Upinha Emocy Krause (8am to 4pm): Praça Gregório Bezerra, S/N, Tower. Only Covid vaccination for people from 12 years old and influenza for the general public

Shopping Recife (12pm to 7pm): Rua Padre Carapuceiro, 777, Boa Viagem

USF Vila do Sesi – Rua Prof. Fernando Mota, 217, Ibura (8am to 3pm). Only Covid vaccination for people from 5 years and influenza for the general public