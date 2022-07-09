Rede Globo reveals why William Bonner left Jornal Nacional

Those who follow Jornal Nacional daily noticed that William Bonner did not command the program in the last two nights. This Friday afternoon (7/8), the station explained to Contigo! because the anchor moved away from the journalistic attraction. On both occasions, Flávio Fachel was alongside Renata Vasconcellos.

“William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos are involved in recording a JN project for the elections and may, eventually, be out of the bench for a few days this month”, he explained.

In late June, William Bonner took to Instagram to report on a rare experience. After three years of having lunch at Rede Globo, the presenter of Jornal Nacional had his meal outside of work.

“The indescribable feeling of leaving the firm to go out to lunch for the first time in almost three years”, wrote the journalist in the caption of the photo, in which he appears smiling. In order not to take the risk of catching Covid, Rede Globo professionals have followed a strict protocol against the virus since 2020.

