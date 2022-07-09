Renan’s aggression will be the last straw for Lou in Cara e Courage

Love is capable of making anyone bewildered, but not all cases are forever. Lou (Victoria Bohn) will be a great example of this in face and courageafter all, the ballerina continues to insist on her toxic relationship with Renan (Bruno Fagundes), even with all the advice from the people around him, including Olivia (Paula Braun) and Pat (Paolla Oliveira). However, an aggression from the choreographer will be decisive to take Lou away once and for all from this terrible abyss.

Always abusive in almost everything he says to his girlfriend, Renan has shown to have a great ability to transform Lou’s smile into the maximum expression of sadness. And this is repeated practically every time the two are alone, creating a kind of standardization for the couple’s meetings and increasingly irritating viewers, who suffer from the explicit reality of abuse against women in practically all works. in progress on television.

Pat will help Lou get rid of Renan in the seven o’clock soap. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

It is essential to talk about the subject, because, until today, millions of women suffer from abusive men around the world, and many can’t even get rid of it throughout their lives. For Lou, the story will be a little different, mainly because she will be able to perceive in time the risks of maintaining the relationship with Renan, giving up everything after suffering an irreversible aggression from her partner.

In the opposite direction to the current romance lived by Lou, enters the friendly and funny Rico (André Luiz Frambach), responsible for presenting a completely different reality to the dancer and transforming her life positively, starting one of the main love stories of the novel Cara e Courage. Until then, there’s a lot to happen.