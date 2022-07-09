Reports reveal that Bernacon failed to clean Amapá hospitals – SelesNafes.com

Per SEAL NAFES

Bernacom, a company that has already been investigated in Federal Police operations, is trying in court to cancel the Health Department’s (Sesa) bid and continue providing services in the hospital network. The company also claims to have receivables. However, reports from health facilities reveal that the company was failing in its most basic task: keeping hospitals sanitized.

The State Health Department received several reports from unit managers denouncing the poor provision of the service. On February 18 of this year, a report from the Santana State Hospital revealed that the company would not be providing cleaning materials to employees, who would also be in insufficient quantity to provide a good service.

A month earlier, the hospital had been without the company’s cleaning service during an outage of Bernacom’s servers due to late pay. Not even the 30% of the staff, who should have remained in their jobs, were working at the hospital.

“Soon there was chaos, compromising all the institution’s services and causing numerous inconveniences”, denounced the hospital director in a letter sent to Sesa.

The situation was similar in other units. In the Children and Adolescents Hospital (HCA) and in the Children’s Emergency Care (PAI) there was even a lack of plastic bags for storing the waste produced in the hospital. In the North Zone UPA, the company would not be supplying the unit with cleaning materials.

In the same month, Judge Alaíde de Paula, of the 4th Civil Court of Macapá, revoked an injunction granted to Bernacom and ordered the company to leave the hospital network, transferring the service stations to Alpha Comércio e Serviços, the winner of the bid and the current service provider.

In January, the Cleanliness Companies Workers Union officially asked the Health Department to transfer payments to the company that were still pending to the entity. According to the entity, Bernacom owed the salaries of November and December 2021, in addition to 5 years of food stamps, 5 years of overdue vacations, in addition to FGTS and INSS.

The company’s labor problems are old, as shown report from the SelesNafes.Com Portal in 2017in one of several strikes by employees for delay in wages. At the time, there were employees with back pay since 2013.

The company was also the target of PF operations in several investigations. In 2016, she was accused of being the main beneficiary of the fake credit scheme. purchased by the Legislative Assembly. In 2020, Bernacom was once again the target of PF operation also related to fictitious credits.

In the case of the bid for cleaning hospitals, the Court of Justice will still judge Bernacom’s appeal, which has already lost the main action in the first instance.