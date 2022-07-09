Research reveals ‘climbing frogs’ that burrow into trees 3m high | biodiversity

Frogs are terrestrial amphibians, and normally live in humid areas and even in water, so the British discovery is surprising by revealing a hitherto unknown habit of these animals, which reinforces the importance of old and well-developed trees as micro hotspots. of biodiversity.

“We couldn’t believe what we found. We’re used to finding forest birds and other small mammals in nest boxes, but we don’t think we’ll find amphibians in them.”

The common toad population has been falling dramatically in the UK, at a rate of 68% on average over the last 30 years. Mass migration during spring makes the common frog the vertebrate species most vulnerable to mortality on European roads.

Subscribe to our newsletter here

Researchers still can’t say precisely why these frogs climb trees, but initial guesses point to the search for food or shelter from predators.