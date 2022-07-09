Rockstar gives new update on the long-awaited new game in the franchise

Studio confirms development is moving forward – but this will cost online for its previous games

THE Rockstar Games announced that it will no longer be making any major updates to its games’ online modes, but that there is a good reason for that – and that everything is connected with Grand Theft Auto 6.

The studio finally talked about the development of GTA 6 on his official blog, in which he states that he has been creating the new game for a few years:

“Over the past few years, we’ve been gradually moving our resources towards the development of the next Grand Theft Auto, as we understand that we need, more than ever, to exceed players’ high expectations with a game that is the best it can be.”

Unfortunately, the news comes at a cost: the news that Rockstar is prioritizing the development of GTA 6 comes with the news that there will be no more great content or updates for GTA Online or Red Dead Online.

The online of these games won’t be played by the fly, and there will still be small updates and some new modes, but they are no longer the focus of the studio, so they will be a little stagnant going forward. Rockstar concludes the blog post by thanking the community for all the feedback and love in online gaming over the years.

There is no release date yet for GTA 6which has not even been announced and has no details revealed so far.

