Romeu Zema visits Poços de Caldas and comments on fuel and health – Poços Já

Romeu Zema (Novo) met with mayors of the South of Minas this Friday (8). The meeting took place in Poços de Caldas and the governor attended to the press in the early afternoon.

Zema expressed concern about the reduction in ICMS, which caused a decrease in fuel prices. He stated that the drop in revenue may harm municipalities that depend on this tax for investments in the areas of education and health.

The governor also highlighted that the visit to Poços de Caldas was productive to understand the demands of mayors, councilors and the productive sector in the interior, in addition to being informed about the advances made by each municipality. “On this visit I have done that and I have already been informed that the city of Poços de Caldas has and will still receive large companies. It is a good thing to hear, to know that we are creating a credible and interesting state for large companies to take their investments”, he pointed out.

Asked about an assessment of his government’s actions for the city and region, Zema said he would not remember all of them to score, but that, in general, the state has managed to recover.

The report from Poços Já questioned the governor about the short and medium term projects for Poços de Caldas and the South of Minas. “We have the objective of improving the state of Minas Gerais, there is no way you can renovate a room in your house and say that your house is fine. So, we have looked at the situation as a whole and realized that the South region has received a lot of investments, it is one of the ones that receives the most investments, even because of its privileged geographical position”.

Regarding the health situation, the monthly deficit of Santa Casa and the lack of vacancy for burn victims, the governor only said that he has been working since last year to decentralize the care service for burn victims. Thus, Hospital João XXIII would only attend to the most serious cases, of high complexity.

Schedule

The governor remains in Poços until this Saturday (9), when he participates in the New Party State Meeting, from 8:15 am to 5:00 pm, at the Palace Casino.

The event will also be attended by the federal deputy and pre-candidate for vice president of the republic, Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG), leader of the party’s bench in the Chamber and president of the Parliamentary Front for Administrative Reform.