Run! TudoAzul Club for R$15 per month for one year

Update, 08/07 at 14:50: The campaign has ended.

O All blue has an unmissable offer for those who want to subscribe to the TudoAzul Club! 🔥 The campaign – valid only today (08) for the first 300 members – offers you the opportunity to subscribe to the program club for R$15(!) per month during the first year.

mechanics

Subscribe to Clube TudoAzul’s annual 1000 plan for 12 installments of R$15.

Cost per thousand points

The investment over 12 months is R$180 for an accumulation of 12,000 points – that is, the CPM [custo para cada mil pontos] is R$15.

Additional discount for Azul Itaucard

When you subscribe to Clube TudoAzul with the Azul Itaucard card, you receive a 10% discount on the subscription, which makes CPM even more attractive.

Important informations

Comment

This is one of the best subscription campaigns for Clube TudoAzul in recent times! And not just by CPM [custo para cada mil pontos] which is excellent (by the way), but because of the possibility of obtaining all the benefits of a subscription to Clube TudoAzul for a mere R$15.

As a member of Clube TudoAzul, you have:

More generous bonuses on credit card points transfers;

Free transfer of points to friends or family;

Special discount at Shopping TudoAzul;

Exclusive promotions.

The offer is valid only today (08) for the first 300 subscribers. Remember that when you pay with the Azul Itaucard card, you will receive an additional 10% discount on your subscription.

Thinking of taking advantage? For more information, visit the promotion page.

Update, 08/07 at 14:50: The campaign has ended.