Russian attacks in Donetsk region leave 6 dead and injured

Kiev, Jul 8 (EFE)

Kiev, Jul 8 (EFE).- Six people were killed and another 21 were injured in 24 hours as a result of Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, the regional military administration said on Friday.

“On July 7, the Russians killed six civilians in the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Avdiivka, Siversk, Pokrovske and Orlivka. Another 21 people were injured,” the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said in a message. message on Telegram, reported by the Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform”.

According to the infographic accompanying the message, 583 civilians have been killed and 1,517 wounded in the Donetsk region since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Kyrylenko notes that “it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian police said in a Facebook post that Russian troops carried out 37 attacks on 23 cities in the Donetsk region in one day, killing and injuring civilians.

Specifically, Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Soledar, Bajmut, Zalizne, Siversk, Pivdenne, Katerynivka, Sokil, Ozeryanivka, among others.

“Avdiivka is under constant fire, the enemy has attacked the city ten times in a single day. Citizens’ homes, a hospital, a car depot and a chemical coke factory were all targeted. There are casualties among the civilian population,” the statement said. .

Sloviansk, “which the Russians destroy every day”, was bombed four times, he adds.

Russian troops fired NURS missiles, S-300, Iskander-M, Tochka-U, Grad, Tornado-S, artillery and tanks.

In addition, 65 civilian facilities were destroyed: 45 residential buildings, including 19 apartment blocks, a day care center, an outpatient clinic, a coke factory, train tracks, a stadium, a hotel and a high-speed line.

