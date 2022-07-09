Santos adopts caution about technicians and executives; fans ask for Cuca in poll | saints

Santos made little progress this Friday in the search for a new football executive and a new coach. Meanwhile, in a survey carried out by the ge fans put Cuca as the preferred one to command the team.

Fabián Bustos was fired by Santos last Thursday morning. Shortly before, Edu Dracena had resigned from his executive position. The Fish, then, began the search for substitutes, but has adopted caution.

Santos understands that the moment is delicate. Two points from the relegation zone in the Brazilian Championship, the club sees no room for new mistakes in choices for possible exchanges in the future.

O ge, then asked “who do you want to be the new Santos coach?”. The options were: Cuca, Elano, Jorge Sampaoli, Renato Gaúcho, Marcelo Fernandes, Vojvoda, Odair Hellman, Guto Ferreira, Tiago Nunes, Alberto Valentim, Juan Carlos Osorio and Gabriel Heinze.

In all, there were 13,237 votes. Cuca, with 3,607, that is, 27.24%, was the favorite of the fans who participated. Elano, with 20.75% of the votes, came in second, followed by Jorge Sampaoli, with 16.04%.

Bruno Giufrida talks about the need for Santos to hire a heavyweight coach

While the crowd waits for a replacement for Bustos, Santos’ board tries to find a football executive. Until this Friday, no contact.

