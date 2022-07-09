Scientists find clues to mystery of Tyrannosaurus rex’s short arms

Raju Singh

Tyrannosaurus rex painting

Credit, Carlos Papolio/Handout via Reuters

photo caption,

According to scientists, the small arms gave these giant carnivores advantages to survive.

A team of scientists in Argentina says they have discovered a new species of predatory dinosaur, with a giant head but very small arms for its size. The discovery could help unravel why the famous Tyrannosaurus rex has short arms.

In an article in the academic journal Current Biology, scientists say that skeletal remains of the new, previously unknown dinosaur were found in northern Patagonia.

Nicknamed Meraxes gigas, he was 11 meters long, with a skull measuring 1.2 meters, but arms measuring just 60.9 centimeters. Scientists believe that the short arms gave this carnivorous animal advantages to survive.

“I’m convinced that these proportionately smaller arms had some sort of functionality. The skeleton shows large muscle attachments and fully developed pectoral structures, so the arms had strong muscles,” said Juan Canale, lead author of the study.

