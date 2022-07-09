See how the ‘Triplex de Guarujá’ is valued at R$ 3 million and delivered to the new owner; VIDEO | Santos and Region

O g1 had exclusive access to the interior of the Guarujá triplex, on the coast of São Paulo, which has already been assigned to former President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), during the handover of the property and the keys to the new owner, this Friday (8). He won the property in a draw held on May 28 based on Caixa Econômica Federal Lottery numbers.

The 215 m² apartment, located on the 16th floor of the Solaris Building, has four bedrooms, two of which are suites, five bathrooms, two living rooms, kitchen, laundry area, elevator, barbecue and swimming pool, in addition to a privileged view of Asturias beach. . A video recorded by g1 shows exclusively the internal areas of the triplex (see the video above).

According to the report, the condominium fee for the property is R$1,335.10 and the Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU) is approximately R$1,787 per month. In addition, expenses with electricity and elevator maintenance will be part of the monthly expenses of the new triplex owner.

During the handing over of the keys, businessman Antônio Tarcísio Mendes da Nóbrega, 63, spoke about his joy at having won the draw. “You don’t even know how to react to these situations. I went to Brasília to sign the deed, each time you step on and know where you are stepping because, On the first day I didn’t even know where I was stepping, if it was true or if it wasn’t. Now that the chip has dropped at once, we already have the security that it’s mine“.

New owner of the 'Triplex de Guarujá', which was once attributed to former President Lula (PT) — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

After knowing the property and defining it as ‘wonderful’, ‘very good’ and ‘beautiful’, Nóbrega stated that he maintains the idea of ​​selling it and using a part of the value to invest in construction, the branch in which he works. “The other part, I’ll see what I’m going to do. I’m not one to put all my eggs in one basket, because if I fall, it breaks everything. It’s so I don’t run the risk of losing everything.”

The businessman explains that to keep the triplex is to have the money “stuck”. “You take R$ 100 thousand, buy a land, a farm in the interior of São Paulo and you will earn at least R$ 40 thousand every month with cattle and pig plantations. I want to buy a farm and it will produce, [mas] I’m thinking, I want to mature more, I’ll see if I’ll buy it”.

Some things have changed in the entrepreneur’s life after winning the triplex. “I changed the routine of going out later, [passei] to arrive earlier and every time I take a different route”.

Triplex de Guarujá is handed over to the new owner

Working partner Beth Sorrano accompanied the delivery of the keys. she told the g1 who helped Nóbrega to buy tickets to compete in the draw. “He doesn’t know how to use the internet, so he told me to go in and buy it. If I had known, I would have put it in my name”.

“I’m going to be very honest, I didn’t believe [quando soube], but I was happy, happier than he was. It’s not that he wasn’t happy, but I think he didn’t believe it. It will help him, I have no doubt, it will improve a lot, because I believe he will not want to stay [com o imóvel]. He’s the purest hearted person I know,” Beth said.

After meeting the triplex, Beth said she had another perspective related to the property. “I’ll be very honest, I thought it was very luxurious, not for the property, anyone likes a property like that. The problem is that resonated so much that, suddenly, you imagine ‘a castle of the Gods’“.

Beth was the one who helped Antônio to buy tickets to compete in the 'Triplex de Guarujá' draw — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

The property was drawn on May 28 based on Caixa’s Federal Lottery. The number drawn was 0196198. The company ‘Pancadão de Prêmios’ had informed that the process for delivering the triplex to the winner would begin on May 30th.

The campaign to draw the triplex valued at BRL 3 million started on November 20, 2021. Candidates for property owner had to pay a monthly fee of BRL 19.90 per month to participate in the draw until 11:59 pm on May 27.

The three-story apartment 164-A, in Condomínio Solaris, is located at Avenida General Monteiro de Barros, 638, in the Vila Luis Antonio neighborhood, on Praia das Asturias, in Guarujá.

In an interview with g1 in May, businessman and new owner of the triplex Antônio Nóbrega said that he did not intend to keep the property as he did not have the financial means to maintain the costs of the apartment.

“Stay [com ele] no way, I can’t. It’s absurdly expensive to maintain, IPTU, condominium, laudemio, it’s a fortune “, she explained.

According to the businessman, the idea is to sell the property and use part of the money to invest in real estate projects, which is the branch he works in. “Building houses to sell later”.

“When I found out I thought it was another scam in the square. I was at home watching a game, I didn’t even expect it. The cell phone rang and when I went to see it, [DDD] 61. I have a relative in Brasília, because I lived there for a long time, but when he said he was from the ‘Pancadão de Prêmios’ [empresa que sorteou o imóvel] I almost fell backwards. I’m waiting for it to sink in, I’m kind of stunned,” she said.

Businessman Antônio Tarcísio Mendes da Nóbrega, 63, won the 'Triplex de Guarujá' in a federal lottery draw — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

In an interview with g1 in April, the former owner, Fernando Gontijo, commented on the visibility of the property. According to him, the property is part of the history of Brazil.

“He has a value not only from the point of view of the real estate market, but also another, which we can’t even measure, because of all his fame. He arouses curiosity in most people”, he declared at the time.

businessman Fernando Costa Gontijo, who bought the triplex on Guarujá beach (SP) attributed to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — Photo: Fernando Costa Gontijo/Personal archive; João Amaro/G1

Judge Sérgio Moro ordered the sale of the triplex in a public auction held in January 2018. Former President Lula, in turn, was convicted in two instances in the process involving the property. In the first instance, the penalty was 9 years and 6 months in prison for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering. In the second, he spent 12 years and 1 month in prison, starting in a closed regime.

Lula was accused by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of receiving bribes from the construction company OAS. The alleged advantage, in the amount of R$ 2.2 million, would have come from a bribe account destined for the politician’s party, the PT, in exchange for favoring the company in contracts with Petrobras.

The former president denies the allegations and claims to be innocent. In December 2021, the Attorney General’s Office in the Federal District asked for the case to be closed, pointing to the statute of limitations – the end of the period for punishment – of the alleged crimes committed by the former president.

The demonstration was motivated by the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that in April considered the role of former judge Sérgio Moro in the case suspicious and annulled Lula’s conviction. Thus, the investigation was forwarded to the Federal Court in Brasília.

Triplex in the Solaris Building, on Asturias beach, in Guarujá — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

View of Asturias beach, in Guarujá, from inside the balcony of the triplex — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

One of the bathrooms of the 'Triplex de Guarujá', which was once attributed to former President Lula (PT) — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

'Triplex de Guarujá' has a large leisure area with barbecue, swimming pool, table and bathroom — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

One of the rooms available at the 'Triplex de Guarujá' — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

The 'Triplex de Guarujá' pool overlooks Asturias beach — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

The living room wall located on the 3rd floor of the property has a message: 'The triplex now has an owner' — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

Room on the 3rd floor of the 'Triplex de Guarujá' — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

Main room of the 'Triplex de Guarujá' overlooking the sea — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

Kitchen at the 'Triplex de Guarujá' — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

New owner of the 'Triplex de Guarujá', Antônio Tarcísio Mendes da Nóbrega, 63 years old — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

'Triplex de Guarujá' suite with balcony and sea view — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1

Dining room of the 'Triplex de Guarujá' overlooking the sea — Photo: Brenda Bento/g1