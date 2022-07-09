see how this benefit works

Banco do Brasil launched a financial solution to stimulate the transport sector in the country

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

O Bank of Brazil launched, in April of this year, a financial solution to stimulate the transport sector in Brazil. The solution is the result of a partnership with transport companies that have an agreement with the Bank. In this way, the self-employed truck driver will be able to anticipate the value of the freight scheduled by the partner companies.

This partnership makes it possible to contract credit by autonomous carriers, in a simple and digital way. It is possible to access via the BB (Banco do Brasil) for mobile or BB Digital PJ. In this option, self-employed truck drivers with Banco do Brasil account can anticipate the value of freight. Meet some requirements:

It is mandatory to have an agreement with the Carrier/Shipper PJ;

Shipping with payment scheduled for 120 days;

Interest rates: from 1.79% am, according to the client’s profile.

How to hire Anticipa Freight?

As BB Anticipates Shipping, you anticipate the value of scheduled freight. To make this advance, the self-employed individual needs:

Have an account at Banco do Brasil;

Access the BB website to request Anticipa Shipping and follow all the steps on the website;

Then, check in the application which values ​​are available for anticipation;

Be with the registration in normal situation at the bank.

Finally, hiring is done through the BB mobile application.

What is the purpose of this benefit?

The credit offered to truck drivers takes advantage of the relationship that exists between carriers and shippers. As the anticipation involves the freight already contracted, in which the right will be offered to the Bank, its settlement will be made directly by the company.

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Banco do Brasil is one of the main agents of economic and social development in Brazil. The company supports the transport segment, agribusiness, infrastructure, micro and small companies and foreign trade. Consciously acting through the generation and support of work and income.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com