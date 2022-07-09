See how to do the AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSULTATION and find out if you will receive the Auxílio Brasil 600

Many Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries are searching for “Dataprev query” to carry out the Brazil Aid consultation.

See how to make consultation Aid Brazil in this article and check it out:

THE Dataprev query can be used to perform Emergency Aid consultation.

That’s because the Emergency Aid continues to be released this year in installments of up to R$3,000 for a given group.

But on the other hand, the consultation Aid Brazil cannot be made through the Dataprev website, as was usual during the payment of Bolsa Família in 2020 and 2021.

O Brazil Aid 600 was announced by President Jair Bolsonaro less than four months before the 2022 elections, in the year in which the president seeks re-election amid the high rejection of the population, especially the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

On the 30th of June, the Brazil Aid 600 was approved by the Federal Senate in two rounds.

Afterwards, the text of the Proposal must be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

If approved without changes, the increase in Brazil Aid must be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in order to enter into force.

It is worth noting that the Brazil Aid 600 It will only be valid until December 2022. Therefore, families would receive BRL 400 again from January 2023.

O Brazil Aid 600 is included in PEC 16/2022, also known as PEC Kamikaze, and is considered by many experts to be a electoral strategy.

This is because the text of the Proposal institutes a “state of emergency” in the country to circumvent the electoral legislation and obtain the release of resources in a voting year.

As already mentioned, during the payment of the Emergency Aid in 2020 and 2021, the former Bolsa Família could be consulted by the dataprev.

But since the creation of Auxílio Brasil at the end of 2021, the Dataprev query can no longer be used to perform the benefit query.

THE consultation Aid Brazil must be done through the Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and IOS systems.