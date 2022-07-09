See which professions are earning more than inflation

The average salary of workers when they are hired only had a real increase in 12 of 140 professions, according to a survey by the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism). This means that, discounting inflation, 128 occupations are offering lower hiring salaries than they were a year ago.

The CNC evaluated the average admission salary of 2,608 professions classified according to the CBO (Brazilian Classification of Occupations), based on data from the Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed). It is not the same as starting salary. The average admission salary takes into account the earnings of all people with a certain profession and who were hired in that period.

The least relevant professions from the quantitative point of view were eliminated from the survey, leaving the 140 largest – responsible for 72% of current occupations in the formal market.

The profession that occupies the first position among the 12 that had a real increase in the hiring salary is the clinical doctor. The occupation registers BRL 10,883.65 as the average admission salary, an increase of 35.6% compared to May 2021, already discounting the accumulated inflation in the period.

See the 12 professions and average admission salaries with real increase

Clinical physician: BRL 10,833.65 (increase of 35.6%)

Systems development analyst: BRL 6,804.83 (1.1% increase)

Information systems programmer: BRL 5,295.74 (2.2% increase)

Commercial manager: BRL 4,833.14 (increase of 1.2%)

Middle School Teacher in Elementary School: BRL 3,329.17 (15.6% increase)

Higher education teacher in Early Childhood Education: R$ 2,402.32 (increase of 4.9%)

Input and output controller: BRL 2,341.36 (increase of 8%)

Middle School Teacher in Early Childhood Education: BRL 2,002.46 (2% increase)

Stockholder: BRL 1,780.15 (increase of 3.2%)

Merchandise repository: BRL 1,586.54 (increase of 0.5%)

Serial seamstress: BRL 1,480.47 (increase of 0.6%)

Worker in the cultivation of fruit trees: R$ 1,381.09 (increase of 1.2%)

The IPCA, official inflation in the country, closed June at 0.67%, informed the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) today. There was acceleration in relation to the previous month, when the index was 0.47%.

Although the average nominal admission salary grew by 6.3% between May 2021 and May 2022, this advance did not offset the average loss in salary purchasing power, falling by 5.6% in the period, discounting inflation.

Brazil has the 4th highest inflation among the 20 richest countries in the world

A new OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) report shows that among the world’s largest economies, Brazil has the fourth highest inflation. Only Turkey, Argentina and Russia had higher rates in the period covering the last 12 months until May 2022.

The average for all G20 countries was 8.8% in May, representing an increase from 8.5% in April. While in Brazil the indexes were at 11.7%, a deceleration of the upward trend, but still with a high percentage.

In the countries with the biggest price increases, Turkey had a rate of 73.5%, Argentina with 60.7% and Russia with 17.1%, with the Russian country being the only one that was not in the report of the OECD and the data are part of the country’s own statistics service.

High inflation, however, is a worldwide phenomenon. In the entire planet, only in Colombia, Japan, Luxembourg and the Netherlands inflation has not increased.

The indicator is on the rise around the world, pulled by the shortage of industry, the war in Ukraine and the uncertainties regarding the pandemic. On the other hand, the internal factors, which make Brazil above average, are the devaluation of the real, a troubled political scenario and the distrust of investors.