“Sem Limits”, series with Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte on Prime Video, aims at the historical record and hits the generic action series

Anyone would stop what they were doing to watch a miniseries starring Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte. The first everyone here in Brazil knows: is one of the most famous names in national entertainment, has had a career abroad for several years. The second case, some may not link the name to the character, but it is certain that the actor will be forever marked as the Professor’s interpreter in “La Casa de Papel“.

So, does it mean that it is worth watching “Without Limits”, Spanish miniseries that premiered on Prime Video? The answer is yes and no. Let me explain: while the series has good production elements such as costumes and photography, it fails to try to summarize an epic story in a way that seems very common. In other words: the attempts to make the dramatization of the first circumnavigation of History in something pompous as it should be, do not work due to lack of hand in the direction.

But in case you don’t know what the series is about, here it goes: in August 1519, 239 sailors departed from Seville, Spain, with a mission to find a new way to the “spice islands”. Three years after their departure, only 18 of them return home, after having circled the planet: this was the first time that humanity achieved the feat, which influenced practically everything that came after.

What happened in those three years of sailing, and why were so many sailors lost along the way? “Without Limits” sets out to tell us the circumstances of this feat, led by Fernão de Magalhães and Juan Sebastián Elcano, played by Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte, respectively. The performance of the two It’s the best thing the series has to offer.since they are artists who know the historical weight of their characters and give, as far as possible, the personality colors that each one of them possesses.

Pros and cons of the series

The problems of “No Limit” begin in the script, which tries to simplify as much as possible the great feat of browsers, cutting the story in a way that nothing seems to be as great as the series wants to sell to the public. The soundtrack even tries to give the epic tone, but what you see on the screen doesn’t match what we’re listening to. The photography and the costumes, on the other hand, draw attention for the care taken in the reproduction, as well as the makeup, which gains a certain prominence in the final episodes.

Then we have the direction of Simon West, who made dozens of blockbusters in the United States such as “Mercenaries 2”, “Con Air – The Escape Route”, Lara Croft’s first film with Angelina Jolie, but which in recent years has delved deep into action B movies, those that go straight to home video or are released without fanfare on streaming. His work here is loose, almost anti-climactic, and is probably the biggest culprit for the sluggish pacing of the plot, even if it is filled with quick cuts to try to save the miniseries’ sense of epic.

There will be people who will like “Without Limits”, because of its theme and the talent of the actors involved. Everything is fine. It’s a shame that the rest doesn’t help and doesn’t live up to one of humanity’s greatest achievements, at a time when challenges were almost impossible to solve. Even the special effects don’t do the trick when the direction is problematic and the script works against the story rather than helping it. It is a pity.