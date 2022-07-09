Senator will denounce Pacheco, Alcolumbre and Val to the Ethics Council

Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) stated that he will file a representation on the Senate Ethics Council, next Monday (11), against the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and senators Davi Alcolumbre ( União-AP) and Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES).

The reason is do Val’s statement that would have received R$ 50 million from the secret budget as a form of “gratitude” for having supported Pacheco’s candidacy for the Senate Presidency, 2021.

The statement was made to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. The senator would have been informed about the resources by Alcolumbre, then president of the Senate and articulator of Pacheco’s campaign.

In the complaint, Alessandro Vieira will ask for the investigation of the role of the three characters. He also promised that on Monday, he will report the parliamentarians to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Distribution of public money as a bonus for voting is not only immoral. It’s a crime! In the second, I will present representation to the PGR and the Senate Ethics Council in the face of senators Davi Alcolumbre, Rodrigo Pacheco and Marcos Do Val, so that all these facts are ascertained”, Vieira posted on social media.

After the initial statement, Marcos do Val backed off and said he had been “misunderstood”. In a broadcast on social media, he denied receiving the money as “gratitude” for voting for Pacheco.

“I can only believe that I was misunderstood when I granted a telephone interview. There was never any kind of political negotiation for the election of President Rodrigo Pacheco, which involved budgetary resources. I can say with absolute certainty that it never happened,” he said.