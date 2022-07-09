Serie B: Cruzeiro has the performance to have the best campaign in the history of the 1st round; see projection | cruise

Cruzeiro could be the symbolic champion of the first round, this Saturday, at 11 am (Brasília time), against Guarani, at the Brinco de Ouro stadium. Just win the match of the 17th round to be the champion with the most advance and to continue the walk to have the best campaign in the first half of the history of Serie B in terms of consecutive points.

With 79.2% success so far, Cruzeiro has 38 points, with a good advantage over the second place. If they beat Guarani, they will reach 41 and cannot be reached until the end of the 19th round. The team is already guaranteed in the G-4 until the beginning of the return.

The use of Cruzeiro projects seven more points until the 19th round. With that, the team would reach 45 points. The score would be the highest in the history of the first round of Série B, surpassing Vitória’s in 2012.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro celebrating a goal on top of Ituano, for Serie B — Photo: Mauro Horita Cruzeiro celebrating a goal on top of Ituano, for Serie B — Photo: Mauro Horita

In addition, Cruzeiro will be the first in history to win the symbolic title before the 18th round of Serie B. The Minas Gerais team had the opportunity to secure first place against Ituano, but ended up in a draw.

Cruzeiro, with the use and score obtained so far, surpasses the 98% chance of access. Only in three editions of the running points, the champion of the first round did not get access.

