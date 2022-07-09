Serie B: Cruzeiro meets coach and manager again against Guarani

photo: Bruno Haddad and Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Mozart and Pastana left Cruzeiro after unremarkable stints in 2021

The teams will face each other this Saturday (9), at 11 am, at the Princess Golden Earring, in Campinas. The match is valid for the 17th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Mozart Santos

Mozart remained at Cruzeiro between June 10 and July 30 of last year, when he resigned after drawing 2-2 with Londrina, in Mineiro. At that moment, the team reached the ninth consecutive game without a win.

The coach left Belo Horizonte with a very low 33.33% of use – two wins, seven draws and four defeats in 13 games in the Brazilian.

First meeting with Mozart

After leaving Cruzeiro, Mozart was unemployed for a short time. In August, he took charge of CSA, a club he had already coached in 2020.

Rodrigo Pastana

“This football board has to change. They don’t understand anything about football. (‘Pastana?’, asks the reporter) This one shouldn’t even have passed the door of Toca da Raposa II. It has to change. The president has to change, but he does not hear,” said Peter Radio Itatiaia last year.

During his time at Cruzeiro, Pastana hired seven players: full-backs Norberto and Jean Victor, defenders Rhodolfo and Leo Santos and forwards Kek, Dudu and Wellington Nem.

All had unremarkable stints with the star team and none remained for the current season.